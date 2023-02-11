WHO is sending health supplies to 400,000 people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic





In response to the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic, the World Health Organization delivered 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency supplies, including treatments, to both countries to support ongoing response efforts. The first charter flight departed for Turkey on February 9 with 37 metric tons of life-saving supplies, and the second flight is scheduled to deliver 35 metric tons of supplies to the Syrian Arab Republic today. In total, these life-saving supplies from both flights will be used to treat and care for 100,000 people, as well as 120,000 emergency surgeries in both countries. A third flight is scheduled to arrive in the Syrian Arab Republic on February 12, and is expected to carry 37 metric tons of emergency medical supplies for an additional 300,000 people. Trauma and emergency surgery supplies are designed to treat injuries sustained during the earthquake, as well as treat illnesses such as pneumonia, which are expected to increase over the coming days and weeks as people are exposed to freezing temperatures and many are sheltering outside or in temporary shelters. shelters. The supplies also came after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday (6 February) immediately released medical and surgical supplies in Syria for 16 hospitals treating survivors of the earthquake in the northwest of the country. WHO released more than US$16 million in emergency funding, including US$3 million within hours of the disaster, including these chartered flights. These 110 metric tons of supplies, with a total value of US$826,000, are being shipped from the WHO Global Logistics Hub located within the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The flights, donated by IHC, provide a vital link to those affected by this devastating event. “These life-saving medical supplies are critical to treating the wounded and providing emergency care to all those affected by this tragedy in both countries,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Survivors face freezing conditions, continuous aftershocks and very limited access to shelter, food, water, warmth and medical care. We are in a race against time to save lives.” Operating 24 hours a day, the Global Logistics Hub immediately mobilized a shipment of 110 metric tons to respond to the call of a major public health disaster. WHO is grateful for the support and partnership with the IHC, the Government of Dubai and the Government of the United Arab Emirates in quickly transporting these supplies to those who need them most.

