The death toll from the Turkey and Syria earthquake exceeds 25,000: National Public Radio





Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance on Saturday after pulling him out of a collapsed building in Hatay, southern Turkey, five days after an earthquake devastated the area. Can Ozer/AP hide the caption

Caption switch Can Ozer / AP

Ozer / AP

ANTIAKH, Turkey — On Saturday, rescue teams pulled more survivors, including entire families, from demolished buildings though hopes dwindled as the death toll from a massive earthquake that struck a border region between Turkey and Syria five days ago passed 25,000. .

Dramatic rescue operations were broadcast on Turkish television, including that of the Narli family in central Kahramanmaras 133 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday. First, 12-year-old Nehir Naz Narli was rescued, and then her parents.

This followed the rescue of a family of five earlier in the day from a pile of rubble in the hardest-hit town of Nordağı, in Gaziantep province, Haberturk TV network reported. The rescuers cheered and shouted “Allahu Akbar!” As the last member of the family, the father, was taken to safety.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a tour of the earthquake-stricken cities, raised the death toll in Turkey to 21,848, bringing the total death toll across the region, including government- and opposition-held areas in Syria, to 25,401.

Erdogan said that a disaster of this scale is rare, and affects a very large area inhabited by many people. He referred to it as the “disaster of the century” and said it affected an area 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter, inhabited by 13.5 million people in Turkey and an unknown number in Syria.

“In some parts of our settlements close to the fault line, we can say that there is almost no stone left,” he said earlier on Saturday from Diyarbakir.

However, today he brought one amazing rescue after another, numbering more than a dozen.

Melissa Olko, a woman in her twenties, was pulled from the rubble in Elbistan at 132 hours after the earthquake, after another person was rescued at the same location at the same hour. Prior to her rescue, the police announced that people should not cheer or clap so as not to interfere with other rescue efforts nearby. She was covered with a thermal blanket on a stretcher. The rescuers were hugging. Some shouted “Allahu Akbar!”

Just an hour ago, a 3-year-old girl and her father were pulled from the rubble in the town of Islahi, also in Gaziantep Province, and shortly after a 7-year-old girl was rescued in Hatay Province.

Rescue operations brought a glimmer of joy amid days of massive devastation after Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Hours later, the powerful quake collapsed thousands of buildings, killing more than 25,000, injuring 80,000 more and leaving millions homeless.

It didn’t all end well. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl inside the wreckage of a collapsed building in Hatay province early Saturday and intubated her. Hurriyet newspaper said that she died before medical teams were able to amputate one of her limbs and free her from under the rubble.

Although experts say the trapped people could live for a week or more, the odds of finding more survivors are rapidly diminishing amid the freezing temperatures. Rescuers have been turning to using thermal cameras to help identify life in the rubble, a sign that the remaining survivors may be too weak to call for help.

As aid continues to arrive, a group of 99 members of the Indian Army’s medical aid team has begun treating the injured in a makeshift field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun, where a main hospital has been demolished.

One of the men, Sukru Canpolat, was taken to hospital in a wheelchair, his left leg badly injured with bruises, bruises and deep cuts.

In great pain, he said he was rescued from his collapsed apartment building in the nearby city of Antakya within hours of the quake on Monday. However, after receiving basic first aid, he was released without receiving proper treatment for his injuries.

“I buried (everyone I lost), and then I came here,” Kanbulat said, counting his dead relatives: “My daughter died, my brother died, my aunt and her daughter died, and her daughter-in-law,” who was eight and a half months pregnant, died.

A large temporary cemetery was under construction on the outskirts of Antakya on Saturday. Bulldozers and bulldozers dug holes in the field on the northeastern edge of town as trucks and ambulances laden with black body bags arrived continually. Soldiers directing traffic on the busy adjacent road warned motorists not to take pictures.

Hundreds of graves, no more than 3 feet (1 meter) apart, are marked with simple planks of wood set vertically in the ground.

A worker at Turkey’s Ministry of Religious Affairs who did not wish to be identified due to orders not to share information with the media said about 800 bodies were brought to the cemetery on Friday, its first day of operation. By midday on Saturday, he said, as many as 2,000 people had been buried.

“The people who are coming out of the rubble now, it’s a miracle if they survived. Most of the people who are coming out now are dead, and they are coming here,” he said.

Temperatures have remained below freezing across the large area, and many people have no shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but it still struggles to reach many people in need.

The disaster has compounded the suffering in a region reeling from Syria’s 12-year-old civil war, which has displaced millions of people within the country and left them dependent on aid. The fighting sent millions more to Turkey.

The conflict has isolated many areas of Syria and complicated aid delivery efforts. The United Nations said the first earthquake-related aid convoy crossed from Turkey into northwestern Syria on Friday, a day after an aid shipment scheduled before the disaster arrived.

The United Nations refugee agency has estimated that up to 5.3 million people are left homeless in Syria.

President Bashar al-Assad and his wife visited the earthquake-wounded in a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia, which is a support base for the Syrian president.

Syrian state television said Assad and his wife Asma visited on Saturday morning Duha Nourallah, 60, and her son Ibrahim Zakaria, 22, who were pulled from the rubble the night before in the nearby coastal town of Jableh.

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) stated that the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, today, Saturday, bringing with him 35 tons of medical equipment. He said another plane carrying an additional 30 tons of medical equipment would arrive in the coming days.

The opposition Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said Saturday it was “almost impossible to find people alive”.

The total death toll in the opposition-held area in northwest Syria has reached 2,166, many of them women and children. The death toll in Syria reached 3,553, while officials in Turkey counted 21,043 dead as of Saturday.

