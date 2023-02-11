Turkey and Syria earthquake: death toll exceeds 24,000; The rescue operation continues





The death toll continues to rise in Turkey and Syria after two earthquakes hit the region on Monday, February 6th. According to the latest updates, more than 24,000 people have died from the deadliest earthquake in the region.

One of the biggest single tragedies involved 24 Cypriot children between the ages of 11 and 14 who were in Turkey for a volleyball tournament when their hotel was swallowed up by the earthquake.

Ten of their bodies were repatriated to Northern Cyprus.

And Turkish media reported that at least 19 people in the group – which includes 15 adult companions – had been confirmed dead.

Emergency teams have carried out a series of dramatic rescue operations in Turkey, pulling many people from the rubble. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but it still struggles to reach many of those in need.

Five days of grief and anguish are slowly building into anger over the poor quality of the buildings as well as the Turkish government’s response to the country’s most severe disaster in nearly a century.

Officials in the country say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or severely damaged in the quake.

Earthquakes measuring 7.4 have displaced millions of people in Turkey and Syria amid a bitter winter. It was the strongest and deadliest quake since 33,000 people were killed in a 7.8-magnitude quake in 1939.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), some 5.37 million people will need shelter assistance in Syria alone.

Monday’s disaster in Turkey and Syria was the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey in more than 80 years.

The United Nations has pledged to provide a grant of $25 million to the residents of the earthquake-stricken areas in Syria. This is in addition to a $25 million grant announced earlier this week for emergency operations in both Turkey and Syria.

Separately, India has sent 841 boxes of medicines, safety protection and diagnostic kits to earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria under Operation Dust.

Medications that have been sent include Paracetamol 100 ML IV, Ceftriaxone GM INJ, Propofol INJ. , etc. The protective and safety gear sent includes gowns, gloves, shoe covers and hats.

Other medical aids include a six-channel ECG, a syringe pump, and a physiological monitoring system.

The Indian Army set up a field hospital under ‘Operation Dost’ to provide assistance to the victims.

