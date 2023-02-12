With the earthquake death toll surpassing 25,000 in Turkey and Syria, survivors are still being rescued





The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday exceeded 25,000.

Rescuers are still finding people alive five days later, but mass graves are also being prepared, while makeshift field hospitals, some run by international aid groups and military response teams, are treating some of the wounded.

In Turkey, a father and his three-year-old daughter were pulled from the rubble in the city of Islah, Gaziantep province, after surviving 132 hours.

However, not everything ended well. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl inside the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay province early Saturday and intubated her. Hurriyet newspaper said that she died before medical teams were able to amputate one of her limbs and free her from under the rubble.

Field hospital of the Indian Army

As aid continues to arrive, a group of 99 members of the Indian Army’s medical aid team has begun treating the injured in a makeshift field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun, where a main hospital has been demolished.

One of the men, Sukru Canpolat, was taken to hospital in a wheelchair, his left leg badly injured with bruises, bruises and deep cuts.

In great pain, he said he was rescued from his collapsed apartment building in the nearby city of Antakya within hours of the quake on Monday. However, after receiving basic first aid, he was released without receiving proper treatment for his injuries.

He said: I buried (everyone I lost), and then I came here. My daughter died, my brother died, my aunt and her daughter died, and the wife of her son who was eight and a half months pregnant.”

temporary cemetery

A large temporary cemetery was under construction on the outskirts of Antakya on Saturday. Bulldozers and bulldozers dug holes in the field on the northeastern edge of town as trucks and ambulances laden with black body bags arrived continually. Soldiers directing traffic on the busy adjacent road warned motorists not to take pictures.

Hundreds of graves, spaced no more than a meter apart, are marked with simple planks of wood laid vertically in the ground.

A worker at Turkey’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, who did not wish to be identified because of orders not to share information with the media, said about 800 bodies were brought to the cemetery on Friday, its first day of operation. By midday on Saturday, he said, as many as 2,000 people had been buried.

People who are emerging from the rubble now, it’s a miracle if they survived. Most of the people who came out now are dead, and they come here.

Temperatures have remained below freezing across the large area, and many people have no shelter. The Turkish government distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is visiting quake-hit Diyarbakir, said universities will switch to distance education until the summer, freeing up state-run dormitories for survivors left homeless.

In the city of Kahramanmaras, where a stadium has been converted into a makeshift camp, survivors walked among hundreds of tents, queued for hot meals and gathered around campfires.

In Antakya, an international charity helping Syrian refugees in Turkey has provided shelter to dozens of people in the grounds of Selim Building on the outskirts of the city.

“The problem is that there is not a single habitable house in Antakya, so the only shelter is the street,” said Ahmad Abu al-Shaar, founder of the Moulham Charity Association.

The disaster has compounded the suffering in a region reeling from Syria’s 12-year-old civil war, which has displaced millions of people within the country and left them dependent on aid. The fighting sent millions more to Turkey.

The conflict has isolated many areas of Syria and complicated efforts to obtain aid. The United Nations refugee agency has estimated that up to 5.3 million people have been left homeless in Syria.

Syrian state television said Assad and his wife Asma visited on Saturday morning Duha Nourallah, 60, and her son Ibrahim Zakaria, 22, who were pulled from the rubble the night before in the nearby coastal town of Jableh.

Global Health Organization

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) stated that the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, today, Saturday, bringing with him 35 tons of medical equipment. He said another plane carrying an additional 30 tons of medical equipment would arrive in the coming days.

The opposition Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said Saturday that it is “almost impossible to find people alive”.

The death toll in the opposition-held area in northwest Syria reached 2,166, many of them women and children. The total death toll in Syria reached 3,533, while officials in Turkey counted 21,043 dead as of Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/02/11/as-the-earthquake-death-toll-passed-25000-in-turkey-and-syria-survivors-were-still-being-r The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos