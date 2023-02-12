Turkey and Syria earthquake: 5 family members recovered from under the rubble after 129 hours, as the death toll exceeded 25,000





Rescue workers in Turkey carried a family of five to safety on Saturday after they spent five days in their collapsed home in the aftermath of an earthquake that killed nearly 25,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Mother and daughter, Hava and Fatmagül Aslan, were the first to be pulled from the rubble in the city of Nordağı, according to Haberturk.

Later, the teams reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but he insisted that his other children be rescued first.

And when the father was pulled out after 129 hours under the rubble, rescuers shouted: “God is great!”

Men walk through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay, southern Turkey, Thursday, February 9, 2023. Emergency teams carried out a series of dramatic rescue operations in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some nearly unharmed, from the rubble, four days after a devastating earthquake killed more From 20,000. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)

Rescue operations brought a glimmer of hope amid the devastation of Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake. The earthquake destroyed thousands of buildings, leaving millions of people homeless. Hours later, another quake of the same magnitude caused more destruction hours later.

Another 80,000 were injured, some of whom were treated by the Indian Army’s medical aid team at a makeshift field hospital in Iskenderun.

An aerial photo shows collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Saturday, February 11, 2023. Rescuers in Turkey miraculously continued to pull earthquake survivors from the rubble on Saturday. (IHA via AP)

Sukru Canpolat was in the hospital, his left leg was badly injured with deep bruises, bruises and cuts. After receiving first aid, he was released without proper treatment for his injuries.

I buried (everyone I lost), then I came here, he said, counting his dead relatives: “My daughter died, my brother died, my aunt and her daughter died, and her daughter-in-law” who was eight and a half months pregnant.

Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloğlan, 36, to an ambulance after they pulled him out of a collapsed building five days after an earthquake struck Hatay, southern Turkey, early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)

Rescuers turned to thermal cameras to assist in the effort, and temperatures remained below freezing across the region.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has estimated that up to 5.3 million people have been displaced in Syria, with the first aid convoy crossing from Turkey into northwest Syria on Friday.

In this photo released by the official Syrian News Agency (SANA), Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, visit a wounded survivor of a devastating earthquake, in a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, on Saturday. 11, 2023. ((SANA via AP))

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived in the city of Aleppo, in northern Syria, today, Saturday, according to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA).

The death toll in Syria reached 3,533, while Turkish officials counted 21,043 dead as of Saturday.

The opposition Syrian Civil Defense – also known as the White Helmets – said on Saturday that it was “almost impossible to find people alive”.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

