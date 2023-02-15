Turkey and Syria Earthquake: Before and After Satellite Imagery Highlight Destruction | world News





These are the before and after pictures that show the extent of the devastation in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake that occurred last week.

The images show collapsed buildings, cracked concrete, and a massive landslide in the aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the area.

More than 37,000 people have died so far, while homes and areas of towns and cities have been reduced to rubble.

Here Sky News has collected images, before and after last Monday’s earthquake, to show the extent of the damage.

This mountain pass was completely covered during the landslide caused by the earthquake that occurred last week.

The road is located about 2.7 miles (4.4 kilometers) southwest of the city of Islah in Gaziantep Province, and was one of the areas where some of the most dangerous earthquakes occurred.

Islah is a railway border town with Syria.

These photos show the extent of the destruction in the coastal city of Iskenderun in Turkey.

The city next to the Mediterranean Sea in Hatay province was badly damaged by the earthquake.

The photos show the aftermath of a fire that broke out as a result.

More than a thousand containers were involved and firefighters had to separate them in order to stop the spread.

In the city center, satellite images show collapsed buildings.

In a collapsed building, a husband, wife and their four children have been rescued after spending 101 hours under the rubble.

The family managed to survive by huddled together in a small air pocket at the bottom of a collapsed building.

In the center of Jenderes, a town in northwest Syria, near the border with Turkey, satellite images show the devastation on the ground.

Pictures show collapsed buildings, including what appear to be a number of apartment buildings reduced to rubble.

It is believed that nearly a quarter of the city was destroyed by the earthquake.

Similarly, in the north and east of the town, satellite imagery shows devastation with piles of rubble where the buildings used to stand.

Jinders is also the town where a baby girl was born in the rubble of her home before it was rescued.

It is believed that her mother went into labor when the earthquake struck.

Unfortunately, neither of the girl’s parents or her four siblings are believed to have survived, according to officials.

Near the town of Altinuzum, west of Gaziantep, images show the heart of last Monday’s earthquake.

Satellite images before and after show that the fault line runs along the fields to a concrete area, where the fissure continues through.

