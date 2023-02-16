Turkey Earthquake: Emergency Report (14.02.2023) – Turkey





As of 14 February, the largest service gap observed by the STL was Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), which poses a risk of communicable disease. The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) and international responders reported that cases of diarrhoea, nausea and scabies were noted in the affected area. Additionally, debris contamination and the presence of compounds such as asbestos create serious health risks. In addition, access to sanitary pads is limited in all provinces, but it is not publicly expressed. In addition, shelter, heating, non-food items, food and health are the priority short-term needs.

There are safety risks for children, women, and LGBT people in the majority of areas of residence. The shelter conditions for families living near damaged buildings are particularly precarious for the safety of children and persons with disabilities. The Ministry of Family and Social Services (MoFSS) announced that the treatment of 162 unaccompanied children who were pulled from the rubble continues in hospitals. 101 children were taken under protection after their treatment. More than 95,000 family welfare requests have been submitted in the past two days.

Unaccompanied Children Seeking Asylum in the United States: The Department of Finance and Social Security is the focal point for unaccompanied and missing children. At the county level, children found alone were reported up to 183. In the early days, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor shared the list of pivotal persons and contact numbers for each county affected by the earthquake. As the prefectural focal point was quickly inundated with calls, the Ministry of Financial Services and Social Security set up a centralized system where 10 numbers are open for calls 24/7.

For unaccompanied minors, the Turkish government has a foster family system. Immediately after the earthquake, the Ministry of Finance and Social Security activated the application system for foster families. There is a large number of applications so it will take time for the Ministry of Finance and Social Services to screen families and make a match. Until then, there are children’s homes where unaccompanied children are registered, housed, and their basic needs met while they wait to be matched with foster families.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Family on 14.02.2023, a total of 1,362 unaccompanied children have been registered in the database of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor since the earthquake. Of these, 369 children were matched and handed over to their families. The remaining children are subject to the Turkish state’s protection system or are being followed up in hospitals where they are still receiving treatment. The Ministry has mobilized and assigned a large number of social workers to follow up on this. Social workers at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor visit hospitals and care centers to identify unaccompanied children and match them with their families or relatives.

NGOs and people from various professions such as lawyers are highly involved in this process and are putting pressure on the Ministry of Finance and Social Security to properly manage the situation. The Ministry of Finance and Social Security stepped up and dealt with the situation.

