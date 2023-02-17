UN launches appeal for $1 billion for earthquake aid operations in Turkey | Turkey and Syria earthquake news





After launching a $400 million appeal for Syrians, the United Nations has now appealed for funds for Turkey’s relief operation.

The United Nations has appealed for more than $1 billion to finance the Turkish earthquake relief operation, just two days after launching a $400 million appeal for the Syrians.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who visited Turkey last week, said Thursday that people have “suffered indescribable grief,” adding: “We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need.”

The February 6 earthquake has so far killed at least 36,187 in southern Turkey, while authorities in neighboring Syria have reported 5,800 deaths.

Rescue efforts have continued in Turkey, but the number of people rescued daily has dwindled dramatically.

A teenage girl was pulled alive from the rubble in Kahramanmaras province on Thursday – more than ten days after a devastating earthquake hit the region. But such rescues are becoming increasingly rare.

The 17-year-old was safely pulled from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building, TRT Haber broadcaster reports, 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on February 6.

For families still awaiting the return of missing relatives, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that has resulted in the disintegration of thousands of homes and businesses.

Turkey promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the building collapse and ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.

aid convoys

Across the border in Syria, an earthquake has struck a region divided and ravaged by 12 years of civil war.

The Syrian government put the death toll in territory it controls at 1,414. More than 4,000 deaths have been reported in the rebel-held northwest, but rescuers say no one has been found alive there since February 9.

Relief efforts have been hampered by conflict, and many people in the northwest feel abandoned as supplies are almost constantly destined for other parts of the sprawling disaster zone.

Deliveries from Turkey stopped completely in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, when a route used by the United Nations was temporarily blocked. Earlier this week, days after the disaster, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to open two more crossings.

As of Thursday, 119 UN trucks have passed through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam border crossings between Turkey and Syria since the earthquake, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told Reuters.

A convoy of 15 aid trucks coming from Qatar has arrived in the rebel-held city of Afrin in Syria, carrying much-needed food, essential medicine and tents.

The crisis will drag on, said Jagan Chapagin, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and announced that his organization would more than triple its appeal for assistance to both countries.

“Its impact on people will not end in three months, so we have a 24-month perspective,” he said in Beirut, on his way from Syria to Turkey.

The potential economic impact of the earthquake in Turkey could lead to a loss of up to one percent of the country’s GDP this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in a report published on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/16/un-launches-appeal-for-1-billion-in-aid-for-turkey-quake-victims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos