A 12-year-old Turkish earthquake survivor found 11 days later buried under rubble





A child was pulled from the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey after surviving for 260 hours.

Key points: The UN launched an appeal for more than $1 billion in funds for Turkey’s relief operation, two days ago it launched a $400 million appeal for Syrians, and anger continues to simmer among survivors over building standards.

Rescue teams in Hatay, in the south of the country, worked all night, turning on the lights, filming the rescue, and applauding as the 12-year-old was hauled to safety on a stretcher in the early hours of Friday morning.

The earthquake killed at least 36,187 people in southern Turkey, while authorities in neighboring Syria reported 5,800 deaths – a figure that hasn’t changed much in days.

Two more people were reported to have been pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Thursday, more than 10 days after a massive earthquake struck the region, but such rescues are becoming increasingly rare.

Broadcasting station TRT Haber reported that a 17-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, 248 hours after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on February 6.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. A teenage girl trapped for 10 days is pulled from the rubble of an earthquake.

Video footage showed him being carried away on a stretcher covered in a gold thermal blanket while an emergency worker held an intravenous drip.

After about 10 hours, Neslihan Kilic was rescued.

“We prepared her grave and told the rescue workers to stop digging because we were afraid they might damage the bodies remaining under the rubble. Moments later, her voice was heard from under the rubble of the building,” Law told CNN Turk.

Ms. Kilic’s husband and two children are still missing.

The United Nations launches an appeal

International aid agencies are stepping up efforts to help the millions made homeless, many of whom sleep in tents, mosques, schools or in cars.

The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion in funding for Turkey’s relief operation, just two days after launching a $400 million appeal for Syrians.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in his first televised remarks since the earthquake, said that responding to the disaster required more resources than the government was providing.

Neither Turkey nor Syria said how many people are still missing.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who visited Turkey last week, said people had “suffered indescribable heartache”.

“We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need,” he said.

How to help the victims of the Turkish and Syrian earthquakes

It is believed that 650 people were killed in one building

For families still awaiting the return of missing relatives, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that has resulted in the disintegration of thousands of homes and businesses.

“I have two children. I don’t have two other children. They are both under these rubble,” said Sevil Karabdulu, as excavators demolished what was left of a luxury building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, where her two daughters lived.

It is believed that around 650 people died when the Renaissance Residence building collapsed.

“We rented this place as an elitist, safe place. How do I know the contractor built it that way?” She said.

“Everyone is looking to make a profit.”

About 200 kilometers away, about 100 people gathered in a small cemetery in the town of Pazardzhik, to bury a family of four – Ismail and Celine Yavuzatmaka and their two daughters – who all died in the Renaissance building.

Turkey promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the building collapse and ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.

Read more about the earthquake disaster:

