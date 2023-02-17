Saudi Arabia builds 3,000 homes after earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria are left homeless





Saudi Arabia will build 3,000 temporary buildings to help those affected by the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, said.

Hundreds of thousands of people are now homeless as a result of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck both countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our channel on Google News online or via the app.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Development has sent thousands of tents, but people will need adequate shelter in the coming months as governments rebuild the devastation, according to Al-Rabiah.

He said in a statement: “Tens of thousands of people need shelters, and the priorities of the Saudi team are to carry out a rescue operation for those trapped under the rubble and to provide the necessary support such as medicine, food and urgent health care.” An interview with Al-Ekhbariya TV channel on Tuesday.

He added, “King Salman Center for Relief and Development was able to provide temporary tents for those affected by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, and it will construct 3,000 temporary buildings for these people.”

Under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has sent teams from KSRelief and the Saudi Red Crescent to provide assistance to the victims on the ground.

The Kingdom has also donated millions to both countries and continues to accept donations from citizens and residents through its “Sahm” program – all of which fall under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to reach the quake-hit areas immediately after the disaster. “It is communicating with the Syrian Red Crescent to set priorities and provide support in Aleppo,” said KSRelief’s general secretary.

Read more:

Earthquake: Turkish Minister of Health meets Saudi volunteer relief teams

Turkey and Syria earthquake: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) provides field support

Earthquake in Syria and Turkey: Menstruation does not stop in times of crisis, non-governmental organizations warn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/saudi-arabia/2023/02/16/Saudi-Arabia-to-build-3-000-homes-as-Turkey-Syria-earthquake-survivors-left-homeless The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos