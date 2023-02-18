Three rescued from the rubble 11 days after the earthquake in Turkey | Turkey and Syria earthquake 2023





Rescue teams have pulled three neighborhoods out from under collapsed buildings in Turkey, 11 days after an earthquake killed more than 45,000 people, displaced millions and sparked massive relief efforts.

Mosques around the world held funeral prayers in absentia for the dead in Turkey and Syria, many of whom were unable to receive full burial rites due to the severity of the disaster.

While many international rescue teams left the vast quake zone, survivors were still emerging from under the many flattened homes, defying the odds.

The Istanbul Fire Brigade said Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, was rescued in the southern province of Hatay, 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck in the dead of night on February 6.

Earlier, Osman Halibiye, 14, and Mustafa Avcı, 34, were rescued in the historic city of Antakya in Turkey. When Avci was taken away, he was placed on a video call with his parents who showed him his newborn baby.

“I completely lost hope. This is a real miracle. They returned my son to me. I saw the wreckage and I thought no one could be rescued alive from there,” his father said.

An exhausted Afshi was later reunited with his wife, Bilge, and daughter, Almil, in a hospital in Mersin.

Experts say most rescues happen within 24 hours after an earthquake. However, a teenage girl was rescued 15 days after the massive earthquake in Haiti in 2010, giving hope that more people could be found.

Turkey’s death toll now stands at 39,672, making it the worst disaster in the country’s recent history. But this figure is expected to rise further given that some 264,000 apartments were lost in the earthquake and many people are still missing.

In neighboring Syria, already riven by more than a decade of civil war, the authorities have reported more than 5,800 deaths. The number of victims has not changed for days.

The bulk of Syria’s deaths occurred in the northwest, an area controlled by rebels at war with President Bashar al-Assad – a conflict that has complicated efforts to help those affected by the earthquake.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Friday that the two sides clashed overnight for the first time since the disaster struck, as government forces shelled the outskirts of Atarib, the rebel-held city hit hard by the quake.

Neither Turkey nor Syria said how many people were still missing after the quake.

For families still waiting for their relatives back in Turkey, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that has resulted in the disintegration of thousands of homes and businesses.

One of these was Renaissance buildings, which went downhill in Antakya, killing hundreds.

“It was said to be safe from earthquakes, but you can see the result,” said Hamza al-Baslan, 47, whose brother lived in the apartment building. “It is in a terrible state. There is no proper cement or iron in it. It is a real hell.”

Missing Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who played for local team Hattiesspor, is also believed to have lived in the complex. On Friday, club director Fatih Elk revealed that he was scheduled to leave Turkey hours before the earthquake struck, but decided to stay after scoring an important goal for his team.

“That was his destiny. He had a ticket to go but because he signed up, he changed his mind about leaving. He had an earthquake on his happiest day,” Elik said.

