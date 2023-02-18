A Syrian family of seven died in a fire after surviving the earthquake | Turkey and Syria earthquake news





The Syrian family had moved to the central Konya region from the city of Nordağı in southeastern Turkey, which was badly damaged by the February 6 earthquake.

Local media reported that a Syrian family of seven, including five children, was killed in a fire that targeted a Turkish house they had moved into after surviving an earthquake last week.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency, citing a written statement from the Konya prosecutor’s office, reported that the one-storey house, in which 14 people live, caught fire on Friday. She added that seven people injured in the accident are receiving treatment.

The Anadolu Agency reported that the family moved to the central Konya region a few days ago from the southeastern Turkish city of Nordağı in Gaziantep Province, which was badly hit by the February 6 earthquake.

“The necessary investigations were conducted at the scene of the accident and a committee of experts was formed,” the statement said.

We saw the fire, but we couldn’t intervene. “A girl was rescued from the window,” resident Muhsin Jakar told Anadolu Agency.

Anadolu said the five children who died ranged in age from 4 to 13. Turkey is home to nearly four million Syrians.

Many of them live in the southeastern regions devastated by last week’s disaster. The death toll from earthquakes exceeded 43,000 in southeastern Turkey and Syria.

Gaziantep, a major city in southern Turkey, has a population of nearly two million, about a third of whom are Syrian refugees who fled the war in the Arab country that began in 2011.

On Thursday, the United Nations appealed for more than $1 billion to fund earthquake relief in Turkey, just two days after an appeal for $400 million for quake-hit Syria.

While rescue efforts continued in Turkey, the number of people rescued daily decreased dramatically.

