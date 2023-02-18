A new survivor was found in Turkey’s Hatay province 12 days after the earthquake





In a glimmer of hope amid the devastation caused by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey, a 45-year-old man was rescued by Turkish rescuers on Friday, some 12 days after the earthquake that killed tens of thousands.

In the southern province of Hatay, Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, was rescued by the Istanbul fire brigade after he spent 278 hours trapped under a collapsed building. Rescuers were seen carrying him carefully on a stretcher from the demolished building, restrained to avoid falling and covered in a golden thermal jacket.

Three more people have been rescued since late Thursday, while the search for more survivors continues in some locations around the clock. Two survivors, Osman Halibiye (14 years old) and Mustafa Afci (34 years old) were pulled from the ruins of the historic city of Antakya in Turkey, also known as Antakya.

“I have completely lost all hope. This is a real miracle. They returned my son to me. I saw the wreckage and I thought no one could be rescued alive from there,” Avci’s father was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

Experts say most rescues happen within 24 hours after the earthquake, but recent rescues give hope that more people can be found. While international rescue teams have largely left the area, local authorities and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to locate and assist those affected by the earthquake.

The earthquake is recognized as the worst disaster in recent Turkish history with 39,672 people killed. But in Syria, the death toll has not changed for days, remaining steady at 5,800.

Relief organizations continue to provide crucial support to those affected by the earthquake. The United Nations launched a $1 billion relief effort in Turkey and a $400 million appeal for Syrians affected by the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies)

