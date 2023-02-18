Christian Atsu: The body of the former Newcastle player was found after the earthquake in Turkey | football news





Newcastle United’s agent said that the body of former Newcastle United player Christian Atsu was found under the rubble of the building in which he lived in Turkey.

Atsu, who was playing for Turkish side Hatayspor, has been missing since the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The 31-year-old had been misidentified and reported lying that he had been admitted to hospital last week.

A statement from Atsu’s representative, Nana Seicher, said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce to all well-wishers that unfortunately Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that while arrangements are being made, everyone respects the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Newcastle said it was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Atsu, who was part of the squad that returned to the Premier League in 2017.

“A talented player and someone special, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters,” said a statement.

There will be a minute’s silence at St James’ Park on Saturday evening before the Premier League match against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, in memory of Atsu.

The Ghanaian has become a crowd favorite at Tyneside, making 107 appearances between 2016 and 2021 and scoring eight goals.

He moved to Newcastle from Chelsea on a permanent deal for £6.2m in 2017.

Chelsea said they received the news of Atsu’s death “with great sadness”.

“Chelsea sends its deepest condolences to Christian’s family and friends and to all those affected by the tragedy of the earthquake,” a statement said.

“Rip my friend,” former Chelsea captain John Terry wrote on Twitter.

Atsu has also played for Premier League clubs including Bournemouth and Everton.

His agent in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told reporters that an Atsu player was found under the rubble of his home in southern Turkey.

“Atsuo’s body has been found under the rubble. More things are still being taken out. His phone has also been found,” he said.

Atsu is survived by his wife, Marie Claire Rubio, and their three children.

His older brother and twin sister were present at retrieving his body. Atsu will now be taken home to be buried in his homeland.

Atsu was due to leave Turkey hours before the earthquake struck, having agreed to join a new club in France.

But he chose to stay after scoring a stoppage time goal in Hatayspor Super League match against Kasimpasa on the day of the earthquake.

Fatih Ilik, director of Hatayspor, told Turkish radio yesterday: “Atsu wanted to play more and asked his coach’s permission to leave if he didn’t want to have her.

“He bought a ticket to fly to Istanbul, and from there to France. He was going to look for a club to get more playing time.”

Atsu moved to Turkey last September, signing a one-year contract with Antakya. He lived in the southern Turkish city with the sports director of Hatayspor, Taner Savut, who is still missing.

The club tweeted: “We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful human being. There are no words to describe our grief. Rest in peace.”

Atsu has also enjoyed a high-profile career at international level, making 65 appearances for Ghana and scoring nine goals.

He represented the West African nation at the 2014 World Cup and was named player of the tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana were finalists.

Atsu first moved to Portugal at the age of 17 to pursue football, signing for Porto the same year.

And the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement this morning, Saturday: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration received the unfortunate news that the body of Christian Atsu was recovered from under the rubble of his apartment, following the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

The older brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an embassy employee were present at the site when the body was recovered.

“The embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements, with the help of the Turkish government, to transfer the body to Ghana for burial.”

Tributes poured in from all over the footballing world. Galatasaray football club in Istanbul tweeted its condolences to Atsu’s family.

The club wrote: “We are saddened to learn that Atakas Hatayspor footballer Christian Atsu lost his life in the earthquake that suffocated our country.

Our condolences to Christian Atsu’s family, fans and Hatayspor community.

