Christian Atsu was found dead after the Turkey earthquake, and much was lost





On Saturday, his agent said that a football star was found dead under the building in which he lived in Turkey.

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, who has played for Chelsea, Newcastle United and several other Premier League teams, as well as his national team, has been missing since the earthquake last week.

Christian Atsu during a soccer match in Liverpool, UK on January 21, 2020. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images file

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all our well-wishers that unfortunately the body of Christian Atsu has been found this morning,” Cecher said on Twitter on Saturday. “My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

On the other hand, Murat Uzunmehmet, Atsu’s Turkish agent, told reporters in Hatay that “the body of the 31-year-old man was found under the rubble,” according to Reuters. Currently, more items are still being checked out. His phone was also found,” he said.

Volkan Demirel, the team’s manager, said on Friday that Atsu, who was playing for Turkish Super League club Hatayspor, was scheduled to fly out of the country hours before the first earthquake. But he said the player chose to stay with the team after scoring the winning goal in a match on February 5.

Seisher and club officials had previously reported that Atsu was safe only to retract their statements at a later date.

More than 43,000 people have been killed in Turkey and neighboring Syria since the quakes struck on February 6. It recorded the first earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale, which qualifies as a major on the US Geological Survey’s calculator. Hours later, another earthquake occurred nearby, with a magnitude of 7.6.

The death toll is expected to rise, and many are still missing in the rubble of the flats that were flattened.

Near the Syrian border, the Hatay province in southern Turkey has been one of the hardest hit because of its densely populated cities, including Antakya, where Atsu lives.

Elsewhere in the city, local media reported that three people, including a child, were rescued on Saturday. But although the mother and father survived, the child later died of dehydration. One sister and twin did not make it out alive.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday that despite the rise in infections of the intestines and upper respiratory tract, the numbers do not indicate a serious threat to public health, adding that measures have been taken to monitor and prevent potential diseases.

“Our priority now is to fight conditions that can threaten public health and prevent infectious diseases,” Koca told a news conference in the southern province of Hatay.

But as grief turns to anger, some are blaming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government for what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that has resulted in the disintegration of thousands of homes and businesses.

Engineers in Turkey have raised concerns about poorly constructed buildings for years, given the country’s vulnerability to massive earthquakes. Concerns increased after the 2018 law granted an amnesty to buildings of illegal construction, allowing their use as long as the owners pay a fine to the state.

The government has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation and ordered the detention of more than 100 people it claims are responsible for the collapsed buildings.

In neighboring Syria, already riven by more than a decade of civil war, the bulk of the deaths have been in the northwest, a rebel-held region at war with President Bashar al-Assad. This has complicated efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

The Norwegian Refugee Council, a leading international aid organization, said on Thursday that about 95% of rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria have yet to be searched.

Also on Thursday, the United Nations appealed for more than $1 billion for Turkey’s relief operation, and $400 million for Syria, where aid groups said survivors would need help for months because of the destruction of critical infrastructure.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

