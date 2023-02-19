The death toll from the earthquake exceeds 46,000 in Syria and Turkey | Turkey and Syria earthquake news





12 days after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, more than 46,000 people have died and more than 84,000 buildings have either been severely damaged, in need of urgent demolition or collapsed, according to officials.

As Turkey tries to manage its worst recent disaster, concerns grow for the victims of the tragedy in Syria, as the World Food Program presses authorities in the northwest to stop blocking access to the area as it seeks to help hundreds of thousands. of people destroyed by earthquakes.

Turkey’s death toll reached 40,642 as a result of the earthquake, while neighboring Syria reported more than 5,800 deaths, a figure that has not changed for several days.

Rescue attempts continue

On Saturday, workers from Kyrgyzstan tried to rescue a Syrian family of five from under the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya. Three people, including a child, were rescued alive. The rescue team said the mother and father survived but the baby later died of dehydration. An older sister and twins who did not have children.

Meanwhile, an infant girl born in northern Syria during the earthquake is reunited with her aunt and uncle after the death of her parents and siblings in the disaster.

Footage widely circulated on social media after the quake showed a rescuer scrambling down a hill of rubble, holding a small child covered in dust.

The newborn was later identified as the child of Abdullah and Afraa Mleihan, who died in the earthquake along with their other children in the rebel-held town of Jandris in Syria’s Aleppo province.

On Saturday, her aunt Hala and her uncle, Khalil Al-Sawadi, finally married Khalil Al-Sawadi, their niece, whom they named Afra, after her deceased mother.

WFP operations in northwest Syria have stalled

The head of the World Food Program has urged the authorities in northwest Syria to stop blocking access to the area as they seek to help hundreds of thousands of people devastated by earthquakes.

World Food Program director David Beasley said the agency was running out of supplies and called for more border crossings from Turkey to be opened.

“The problems we face [are with] “Cross-border operations in northwestern Syria where the northwestern Syrian authorities are not giving us the access we need,” Beasley said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

In Syria, already riven by more than a decade of civil war, the bulk of the deaths have been in the northwest.

The area is controlled by fighters at war with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, which has complicated efforts to get aid to the people.

public health concerns

Medics and experts expressed fears that infection could spread to areas where tens of thousands of buildings collapsed last week, damaging sanitation infrastructure.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday that despite the rise in infections of the intestines and upper respiratory tract, these numbers do not pose a serious threat to public health.

“Our priority now is to fight conditions that can threaten public health and prevent infectious diseases,” Koca told a news conference in the southern province of Hatay.

Aid organizations say survivors will need help for months to come, with much critical infrastructure destroyed.

Anger grows

Neither Turkey nor Syria said how many people were still missing after the quake.

For families still waiting for their relatives back in Turkey, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that has resulted in the disintegration of thousands of homes and businesses.

One such building was the Ronesans Rezidans (Renaissance residence), which went downhill in Antakya, killing hundreds.

“It was said to be safe from earthquakes, but you can see the result,” said Hamza al-Baslan, 47, whose brother lived in the building. “It is in a terrible state. There is no proper cement or iron in it. It is a real hell.”

Turkey promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the building collapse and ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.

