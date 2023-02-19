An earthquake cuts a village in Turkey in two and submerges homes 13 feet | Shocking pictures





The little gray house in southern Turkey that once overlooked the road may have seemed untouched by last week’s massive earthquake, but now it’s one storey lower.

Pieces of debris floating in murky water, broken sidewalks and lopsided homes surround the building, in the village of Demirkopro, home to 1,000 people.

The February 6 earthquake and its aftershock, which devastated large swathes of Turkey and Syria and killed more than 44,000 people, split Demirkopro in two.

View the full image

A huge crack divides the small Turkish village of Demirkoberu in Hatay, which was destroyed in the aftermath of two consecutive powerful earthquakes (AFP)

“The houses sank four meters (13 feet),” said Maher Karatas, 42, a farmer and owner of the gray house. “The earth was rising and falling.”

Half a dozen buildings, near Karatas’ home, seem to have suffered God’s wrath. The carcass of a black and white cow is stuck in the dry mud inside what’s left of a farm shed.

View the full image

Street, land and trees cleared in the aftermath of the earthquake in Demirkoberu, a small ruined Turkish village now divided by a large crack in Hatay on February 18, 2023 (AFP)

Fortunately, no one died in Demirkopro despite the heavy damage, but some were injured.

Rescue efforts in Hatay province have largely focused on Antakya, the quake-torn ancient city, 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from Demirkoberu.

View the full image

Four men carry a metal tire along a damaged cobblestone street in Demirkoberu, Turkey (AFP)

Residents said that during the earthquake, the water rose from under the ground and then stagnated.

The ornately paved road no longer exists. Some bits are now a meter higher than others.

“Here, it’s like an island,” said Murat Yar, 38, a roofer.

View the full image

The carcass of a dead cow appears to be stuck in the dry mud of a destroyed barn in Demirkoberu, a small Turkish village now divided by a large rift in Hatay. (AFP)

“It went up and down, up and down, and then it slid 30 meters. We saw water and sand flowing,” he added, simulating earthquake waves with his hands.

‘really scared’

Residents can “jump out the windows of their one- or two-storey houses,” Yar said, unlike Antakya where people live in multi-storey houses.

View the full image

A young man runs across the upturned cobblestone street in Demirkoberu, a small Turkish village now divided by a large crack in Hatay on February 18, 2023 (AFP)

When the earthquake occurred, the villagers rushed to a safe place in an area designated by the authorities in case of any earthquakes. But that was her strength, even the cracked one.

In front of a school whose gate was thrown 20 meters away, there is a widening gap that zigzags but there is no visible damage on the facade of the building.

In the distance, four buildings belonging to another school appear like dominoes stacked on top of a large dirt mound.

“I said to myself, ‘We’re dead, we’re done,'” Yar said.

Hatice Sahan, a 58-year-old woman in a headscarf, summed up how everyone felt on February 6: “We were really scared.”

This story was published from the news agency feed without edits to the text.

