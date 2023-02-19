earthquake pass number 46,000; The search for survivors ends on Sunday





Antakya / Kahramanmaras, Turkey –

More than 46,000 people were killed in the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, and the death toll is expected to rise, as it was known that about 345,000 apartments in Turkey were destroyed, and many people are still missing.

As Turkey tries to manage its worst recent disaster, fears are growing for the victims of the tragedy in Syria, as the World Food Program presses authorities in the northwest to stop blocking access to the area as it seeks to help hundreds of thousands of affected people. from earthquakes.

12 days after the earthquake, workers from Kyrgyzstan tried to rescue a Syrian family of five from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya.

Three people, including a child, were rescued alive. The rescue team said the mother and father survived but the baby later died of dehydration. An older sister and twins who did not have children.

“We heard screams when we were digging today an hour ago. When we find alive people we are always happy,” Atai Usmanov, a member of the rescue team, told Reuters.

Ten ambulances waited on a nearby street that was closed off to traffic to allow rescue work.

A search team searches through the cracks of the rubble of a house as they search for the missing, Layla Habib and Nejat Habib, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 18, 2023.

Workers asked for silence and for everyone to crouch or sit while teams climbed to the top of the wreckage of the building where the family was found to listen for more sounds with an electronic detector.

As rescue efforts continued, a worker in the rubble shouted, “Take a deep breath if you can hear my voice.”

The end of the search effort is drawing near

The head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, Yunus Sezer, said the search and rescue efforts would largely come to an end on Sunday evening.

The death toll in Turkey reached 40,642 people killed by the earthquake, while neighboring Syria reported more than 5,800 deaths, a number that has not changed for days.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, WFP Director David Beasley said the Syrian and Turkish governments are cooperating very well, but their operations have been hampered in northwestern Syria.

The agency said last week it was running out of stock there and called for more border crossings from Turkey to be opened.

“The problems we face [are with] “Cross-border operations in northwestern Syria where the northwest Syrian authorities are not giving us the access we need. This is impeding our operations. This needs to be fixed immediately,” Beasley said.

“We are running out of time and we are running out of money,” Beasley said. “Our operation is about $50 million a month for our earthquake response alone, so unless Europe wants a new wave of refugees, we need to get the support we need.”

In Syria, already riven by more than a decade of civil war, the bulk of the deaths have been in the northwest.

The area is controlled by militants at war with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, complicating efforts to get aid to the people.

public health concerns

Medics and experts said they feared the infection could spread to the area, where tens of thousands of buildings collapsed last week, damaging sanitation infrastructure.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday that despite the rise in intestinal and upper respiratory tract infections, these numbers do not pose a serious threat to public health.

And aid organizations say, with so much critical infrastructure destroyed, survivors will need help for months to come.

A girl holds sports balls stands at a camp for survivors following the deadly earthquake, in Adiyaman, Turkey, February 18, 2023.

