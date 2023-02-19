Former Premier League player Christian Atsu was found dead after the earthquake in Turkey





ITV News correspondent Peter Smith reports from the site where Christian Atsu’s body was found in Turkey

Ghanaian footballer and former English Premier League star Christian Atsu was found dead in the rubble of his home in Turkey, following the country’s devastating earthquake.

And his agent had announced this morning that the body of the former Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton player had been found in the southern province of Hatay.

“I must announce to all well-wishers that unfortunately Christian Atsu’s body was found this morning,” said Nana Secher.

The earthquakes left a trail of destruction.

“My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support.”

It followed inaccurate reports last week that Atsu, 31, had been pulled from the rubble alive, which his newest club, Turkish Super League club Hatayspor, said was untrue.

On Tuesday, Secher tweeted: “This is a difficult situation and we are very grateful to all Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing the survivors.

However, we urgently need more resources, including a compiler, on the ground.

Christian Atsu’s wife and two children attended during the Newcastle club’s game on Saturday, where Atsu received a round of applause. Credit: Sky Sports

“Things are going very slowly and as a result, many rescues are delayed, and lives are lost due to the lack of resources available to workers.

“It is a pity that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian.”

Atsu was scheduled to fly to France hours before the earthquake, but decided to cancel his plans at the last minute.

The players at Stamford Bridge watch for a moment of applause in memory of Christian Atsu.

Among those paying tribute was Ali Golbahar, who hosted the player and his manager at his hotel when he first arrived in the country before finding a place of his own.

He told ITV News that Atsu was “like a son” to him during his two-month stay and that he was feeling “overly emotional” after the day’s news.

Atsu made 121 appearances for Newcastle and was part of the team that returned to the Premier League in 2017.

He also had loan spells at Everton and Bournemouth while under contract with Chelsea.

Hatayspor FC President Mehmet Guzel with Christian Atsu

Former Chelsea captain John Terry tweeted a picture of Atsu alongside the message: “Rip my friend”.

It has been nearly 12 days since a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on the night of February 6th.

Millions of people have been displaced and more than 45,000 people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise.

