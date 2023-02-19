Turkey/Syria Earthquake – Situation Update No. 3, 18 February 2023 – Turkey





Main current situation: Nearly 44,000 deaths, and 123,000 injuries have been recorded in Syria and Turkey as a result of earthquakes that hit both countries. 9.1 million people are directly affected in Turkey and 8.8 million in Syria.

1. Turkey

A team of five LST staff (three Logistics Officers and two Information Management Officers) is currently based in Gaziantep to support the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination Mission (UNDAC). The focus is to provide coordination and information management support to the humanitarian community in Turkey and northwest Syria.

General updates

o The Turkey Flash Appeal has been published for a total amount of $1 billion and for a period of 3 months. The budget allocated to the logistics and emergency communications sector is $3 million. The sector’s government counterparts are the Department of Transport and Infrastructure, the Department of Disaster and Emergency, the Presidency of Communications, and the Presidency of the Immigration Department. Logistics support will focus on coordinating and supporting relief activities in Turkey, sharing information and facilitating access to temporary storage facilities and equipment if required.

coordination

o The last logistics response meeting as part of the earthquake response operation took place in Turkey and Syria on 17 February 2023. Key discussion points on shipments of humanitarian goods refer to disaster and emergency management, customs procedures, transshipment procedures at newly opened entry points, and medical logistics. Logistics response meetings take place in Gaziantep three times a week to support field response operations

o The Logistics Response Team continues to assess the needs of shipping pipelines to support joint warehousing logistics to facilitate the continuous supply of assistance.

o The Logistics Response Team is coordinating with the United Nations Monitoring Mechanism (UNMM) to issue logistics procedures for the crossing at the newly opened Bab al-Salam and Ra’i’ border crossing.

information management

• All meeting minutes of the Turkey-Syria earthquake response meetings can be found here.

• Partners are requested to continue sharing road access restrictions to provide a more accurate overview of Turkey’s road infrastructure on LogIE.

• Partners are asked to continue to share upstream pipeline information to help understand potential logistics needs

