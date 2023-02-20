Blinken tours quake zone in Turkey, pledges $100 million more in US aidExBulletin





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu sit in a helicopter on a tour of the quake-stricken areas, in Turkey, Sunday. Clodagh Kilcoyne/AP .

Switch caption Clodagh Kilcoyne/AP

Clodagh Kilcoen / AP

ISTANBUL – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour on Sunday of one of the provinces hardest hit by the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria and pledged another $100 million to help the region.

“This will be a long-term effort,” Blinken said at Incirlik Air Force Base, a joint US-Turkish facility that coordinated disaster aid distribution. “Search and rescue, unfortunately, is coming to an end. Recovery is underway, and then there will be a massive rebuilding process.”

President Joe Biden announced $85 million for Turkey and Syria, days after the earthquake that killed more than 44,000 people in the two countries. The United States also sent a search and rescue team, medical supplies and equipment.

Blinken said the additional aid includes $50 million in refugee and emergency migration funds and $50 million in humanitarian aid.

The foreign minister is making his first trip to NATO ally Turkey since taking office two years ago. Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, on Sunday after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

He made an air tour in the Turkish province of Hatay, accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He is expected to meet American and Turkish soldiers and Turkish military families affected by the earthquake.

Troops carry aid on a vehicle as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, on Sunday. Clodagh Kilcoyne / Clodagh Kilcoyne / Pool via AP .

Switch caption Clodagh Kilcoyne / Clodagh Kilcoyne / Pool via AP

Claudag Kilcoin/Claudagh Kilcoin/Paul via AP

“When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of homes that have been destroyed, it will take a huge effort to rebuild,” the top US diplomat said after the helicopter tour.

“The most important thing right now is to get help to the people who need it, to get them through the winter and get them back on their feet,” Blinken said as troops near aid crates unloaded. “We’ll stick to it until we get the job done.”

Incirlik, home to the US Air Force’s 39th Air Base Wing, has been an important logistical center for aid distribution. Supplies from all over the world were brought to the base and sent by truck and helicopter to those in need, including hard-to-reach villages.

Blinken is scheduled to fly to Ankara, Turkey’s capital, later Sunday for discussions with Turkish officials on Monday, including an upcoming meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In addition to the aftermath of the earthquake, Blinken is expected to discuss efforts by Sweden and Finland to join NATO, which Turkey has postponed.

