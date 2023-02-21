When was the largest earthquake in West Virginia?





Clarksburg, Virginia (WBOY) – You don’t usually hear much about earthquakes in West Virginia, because most of the state isn’t located near a fault line. However, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Point Pleasant over the weekend, and with another massive 6.4-magnitude earthquake hitting Turkey on Monday, you may be wondering what the odds are that you might feel it from your home in West Virginia.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) quadruple fault map, the only fault line area in West Virginia is a small portion of the Class B fault area in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe counties.

According to the USGS West Virginia Earthquake Map, most of the quakes reported in West Virginia were actually ground-shaking explosions. While West Virginia was hit by magnitude 4.7 earthquakes near Welch in 1976, according to Earthquake Track, most quakes in the state are small and cause little or no damage, like the one that occurred near Point Pleasant on Friday.

In the past year or so, there have been three earthquakes in West Virginia:

-2.6 near Point Pleasant (Mason County) last week -2.0 near Marlinton (Pocahontas County) in August 2022 -1.9 near Union (Monroe County) in December 2021

In a 2019 interview after an earthquake near Beckley, then-WVU geology professor Jaime Toro said that many of the earthquakes that hit West Virginia, including a series of quakes in Braxton County in 2010, do not occur naturally.

In a 2019 WVU interview, he said, “West Virginia is tectonically very stable because it’s located far from plate boundaries and away from major active faults, so earthquakes rarely occur in the state. Small natural earthquakes happen occasionally because all of the Earth’s surface is exposed.” To a certain degree stress and rocks have old levels of weakness that will eventually slide in. In the past 40 years, there have only been about 25 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 in West Virginia.”

For reference, earthquakes less than 2.5 on the Richter scale are not felt, and earthquakes less than 4 or 5 usually cause zero damage, according to the USGS.

