A new earthquake hits Turkey, killing 3





Another earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing at least three people, and comes two weeks after the area was devastated by a massive earthquake that left nearly 45,000 dead.

Monday’s earthquake had a magnitude of 6.4 and its epicenter was the town of Defne in Turkey’s Hatay province, an area badly hit by the February 6 earthquake.

The new earthquake was felt by people in several countries, including Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, and it was followed by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and more than 200 wounded.

“Suddenly the building shook. I immediately ran downstairs from the second floor. It shook terribly. It’s very sad,” Gaziantep resident Ahmet Kilic told VOA’s Turkish Services.

He said he is afraid to go home because he lives alone.

Zeynep Devici, a resident of Gaziantep, told VOA that he had just returned home after the February 6 earthquake.

“Yesterday I came back, and today we are on the street again. We don’t know what our end will be.”

Rescue workers are searching several collapsed buildings in Hatay where people are believed to be trapped.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo.

Also on Monday, a UN convoy carrying relief items made its way through a newly opened border crossing into Syria in the Al-Rai district.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there are now three fully functional border crossings for UN entry into Syria.

He said the United Nations has now sent 227 trucks to rebel-held areas in northwest Syria, and said preparations are underway to send more trucks through all three border crossings.

In Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay earlier on Monday and said that next month his government will start building nearly 200,000 new homes in the province.

Also on Monday, Erdogan met in Ankara with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who the day before had announced US pledges of $100 million in additional aid to Turkey and Syria.

The new aid brings total US aid to $185 million, and will be provided to international and nongovernmental organizations that were involved in rescue and recovery efforts.

“The United States is here to support you in your time of need and we will be by your side as long as it takes to recover and rebuild,” Blinken told reporters on Monday during a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Some of the information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters. Voice of America Turkish Service and UN correspondent Margaret Bashir contributed to this report.

