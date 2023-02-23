Uncategorized
A new era in the fight against measles and rubella
The Measles Initiative was established in 2001 to establish a global partnership to coordinate efforts to prevent childhood mortality and morbidity caused by the highly contagious measles virus. In 2012, the founding partners — the American Red Cross, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United Nations Foundation, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO) — agreed to incorporate rubella elimination under a new name, the Measles and Rubella Initiative (M&RI ).
Huge strides have been made since then. The initiative has helped deliver measles vaccines to children around the world, helping to save more than 56 million lives worldwide since its inception, and has invested more than $1.2 billion in measles and rubella control activities, in partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and Bill & Melindom Gates Foundation (BMGF).
The effect of these investments is significant. From 2000 to 2021, the annual number of estimated measles deaths decreased by 83 percent, from 761,000 to 128,000. While much progress has been made, the goal is to work with countries and partners to reach the 2030 Immunization Agenda target. (IA2030). save another 50 million lives through access to essential vaccines by the end of 2030, with measles vaccination contributing a large percentage.
M&RI then began a consultative process to fully integrate strategy, coordination and action with the IA2030 strategy and partnership processes. As a result of this process, the newly revitalized M&RI partnership will now be called IA2030 Measles and Rubella Partnership (M&RP). The transition began on January 1, 2023 and is now formalized.
Building on years of previous joint work, the membership of the IA2030 M&RP will include the original five founders and has been expanded to include Gavi and BMGF as key partners.
The transition comes at a time when the world has seen the worst sustained decline in global immunization coverage in 30 years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions. This is appropriate because we need to work together more closely than ever before to address the nearly 40 percent rise in unvaccinated children worldwide.
IA2030 is in its early years, and we are among the first initiatives to transition to IA2030 management. We hope that our success will serve as a precedent for other disease-specific initiatives in the coming years. This transition
Sincerely,
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
US Centers for Disease Control
About the Measles and Rubella Partnership (M&RP) and the 2030 Immunization Plan (IA2030)
The Measles and Rubella Partnership (M&RP), formerly the Measles and Rubella Initiative, has helped deliver the measles and rubella vaccine since 2000 to children worldwide, helping to save more than 56 million lives and significantly reduce birth defects caused by congenital rubella infections. Despite these advances, measles remains one of the world’s leading vaccine-preventable killers of children. Under the umbrella Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) and leading Measles and Rubella 2030 Strategic Framework (MRSF), M&RP’s current mission includes addressing declining national immunization coverage, accelerating recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and accelerating progress toward a measles- and rubella-free world. The partnership consists of American Red Cross, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, Alliance for Vaccines, US CDC, United Nations Foundation, UNICEF and WHO.
M&RP is a part IA2030, an ambitious global strategy to maximize the life-saving impact of vaccines – one of the most successful and successful public health interventions of all time. IA2030 aims to prevent more than 50 million deaths by 2030 through access to essential vaccines and help build health systems that can withstand the impact of pandemics and provide a rapid vaccination response.
For more information about the Measles and Rubella Partnership, visit the Measles and Rubella Partnership Web page
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/22-02-2023-a-new-era-in-the-fight-against-measles-and-rubella
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine