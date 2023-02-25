‘My bed shook’: Earthquake hits parts of UK with midnight quake ‘like a bomb going off’





An earthquake rocked the UK on Friday night, with people reporting “shaking” from south Wales to the West Midlands.

The British Geological Survey said the quake, which had a depth of 3.6 kilometers (2.2 miles), occurred at 11.59pm on Friday. The epicenter of the earthquake was Brynmawr at Blainau Gwent, about 19 kilometers (12 miles) from Merthyr Tydfil. Residents throughout the region, especially from a distance of 40 km (25 miles) from the epicenter, reported the accident.

Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System said the quake had a magnitude of 4.2, while the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) estimated the magnitude to be 3.8.

EMSC said the accident occurred at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) at 11.59pm, and placed the site 12 kilometers (7.45 miles) north of Ronda.

Many reported feeling “shaking” in the walls of their homes, while others claimed that the earthquake was reminiscent of “a bomb going off”.

“I’m in Rhymney and I felt the house shaking, I looked online to see if anyone else did…and it was an earthquake in South Wales. I think I need to change pants,” @KrissOttley tweeted.

Posting on Facebook, the landlord, Danielle Morgan, said: “It definitely felt a lot worse than the light shaking in Ebbw Vale. We thought someone had hit cars while we were driving. Scary! Walked out the whole estate wondering what was going on! The whole house shook to the core.”

Responding to her post, Jason Humphreys wrote: “I heard a loud bang that sounded like a bomb had just gone off, then my whole kitchen shook, my cat was scared – it was weird, only lasted seconds but left a mark.”

Weighing in on the conversation, Hayley Ann said: “My bed moved side to side… I thought it was collapsing under me. I didn’t feel light at all,” while Helen Caswell added: “Our whole house in Rassau, Ebbw Vale shook and woke my husband up!! truly “.

Although centered in South Wales, the shocks were reportedly felt as far away as Dudley and Wolverhampton.

Katie Alexandra Jack tweeted: “Imagine, I felt this all the way back in Dudley, West Midlands.”

“A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported late at night near Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, UK,” volcanodiscovery.com reports.

Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep ones because they are closer to the surface.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake may have been felt by many people in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused serious damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc.”

In Merthyr Tydfil (population 43,800) located 5 km from the epicenter, and Aberdare (population 31,100) 6 km away, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight jolt.

Weak shaking may have been felt in Ronda (population 59,500) located 12 km from the epicenter, Igbo Valley (33,100 population) 16 km away, Tunipandi (population 62,500) 16 km away and Pontypridd (population 30,400) 20 km away. .

Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where the quake may have been felt as a very weak jolt include Newport (population 306,800) located 37 kilometers from the epicenter, Cardiff (population 447,300) 37 kilometers away, and Swansea (population 300,400) 38 kilometers. “

It follows a small earthquake that was felt in Cornwall on Friday morning, with residents living between Redruth and Mabey reporting they felt their house “shaking” before 7am.

