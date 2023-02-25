UK earthquake last night: South Wales has been hit by an earthquake in the middle of the night





The tremor – which occurred at 11.59pm on Friday, February 24 – was of a magnitude 3.8 about eight miles north of the Runda Valley.

It happened at a depth of two kilometers at 23:59:39, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

According to Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System, the magnitude of the quake was 4.2.

We can confirm the shaking of the hse walls in the 4.2 earthquake just after midnight in South Wales. It felt like a car entered our house

– Walkingthebreadline (@walkingthebread) February 25, 2023

Residents across Llanover, Llanfoist, Abergavenny and Crickhowell reported their furniture and windows shaking.

The exact location of the quake is believed to be at Llangyni, according to the USGS.

A favorite with walkers, the small village can be found on the slopes of Sugar Loaf Mountain.

Tremors were also reported to be felt as far away as Wolverhampton and Dudley in the West Midlands.

Did an earthquake happen in Wales?

Brynmawr, Gewent Feb 24, 2023 23:59 UTC 3.7ml

GENERATION TIME: 23:59 41.5s UTCLAT / LON: 51.829°N / 3.271°WGRID REF: 312.4 kmE / 215.3 km DEPTH: 3.6 kmMAGNITUDE: 3.7 ML LOCATION: Brynmawr, Gwent (about 12 km northeast of Merthyr Tydfil) Density: 5 p.twitter.com/da1UeRnaMH

— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 25, 2023

Many residents took to social media trying to make sense of what happened.

A local resident wrote: “I woke up last night as the house shook. I can’t help but think how shocking it must have been for the victims of Turkey and Syria who have suffered such a horrific condition.”

Another person added: “I woke up at 12pm yesterday wondering if the ground was shaking or was I just dreaming? Turns out we had a small earthquake in South Wales.”

While a third posted: “Judging by all the posts on social media, I slept like a baby during an earthquake.”

Another tweeted: “Listen to me… Was there just an earthquake in South Wales? The whole house shook!”

In a statement released on Saturday morning, the UK’s main provider of earthquake data, the British Geological Survey wrote: “The BGS has received reports from residents across the region, mainly from within about 40km of the epi

Reports described that “the whole house was shaking,” “the noise and the bang woke me up,” “my bed seemed to move side to side,” “it was like a big explosion.”

