Turkey Earthquake: Emergency Report (24.02.2023) – Turkey

A devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck southern Turkey in the early hours of February 6 (4.17 am), with its epicenter in the Pazarcic district of Kahramanmaras province. The earthquake greatly affected the neighboring provinces of Adiyaman, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Elazig as well as Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Hatay, where about 13.5 million people reside including about 2 million Syrian refugees.

The quake was followed by several aftershocks and a second major quake struck the area 9 hours later with a magnitude of 7.5, causing more serious damage and destroying damaged buildings.

On the evening of February 20, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Hatay, with its epicenter in the Defne district. Several damaged buildings collapsed in the county, adding to the death toll.

According to the latest figures, 42,310 people lost their lives and 108,368 people were injured. Damage surveys indicate that 173,000 buildings in 11 provinces collapsed or were severely damaged. Because of the risk of further damage from the aftershocks, people are forbidden to enter their homes.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon published its previous report on the situation on February 21, and below are a number of developments at the regional level during the period from February 21 to 24.

The Disaster and Emergency Management announced that as of February 23, 6 international search and rescue teams from 4 countries continue to work in the disaster area. Bodies are being pulled from the rubble, while a large-scale clean-up of the wreckage has begun.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of the United Nations has identified the presence of aid and relief actors in the sectors and districts/areas, where humanitarian relief and early recovery work is being carried out in the emergency shelter/non-food items, health/nutrition, and protection sectors. , water, sanitation and hygiene. (WASH), Interim Settlement, Education and Logistics/Emergency Communications. It is possible to access relevant information via the map.

The United Nations Development Program announced that it plans to support the Turkish government in managing the debris and removing the rubble. The earthquake produced between 116 and 210 million tons of debris, according to preliminary estimates by the United Nations Development Program. The 1999 Marmara earthquake resulted in about 13 million tons of rubble.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Family and Social Services, 1,314 unaccompanied children out of 1,858 have been handed over to their families. It is reported that while 451 children are still being treated in hospitals, 93 children remain in children’s institutions affiliated with the Ministry.

