House of Representatives approves resolution to mourn earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria; condemns the lion





On Monday, the House of Representatives approved a resolution mourning the loss of life in a series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and strongly condemning the Assad regime for what it says are efforts to “disregardfully exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability.”

The measure passed by a vote of 412-2, bipartisan. Only Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) voted “no.”

House of Representatives leaders brought the resolution to the ground nearly one month after two massive earthquakes – one with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale and the other with a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale – struck Turkey on February 6.

The two earthquakes were followed by more than a thousand aftershocks in Turkey and northwest Syria.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 50,000, according to Reuters, citing figures issued by the two countries.

The resolution specifically condemns Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is accused of exploiting the catastrophe to return to the world stage after years as an international pariah and to obtain international aid despite his abuses during the country’s ongoing civil war.

“American families’ prayers and deepest condolences go out to the people of Turkey and Syria. To the brutal Assad regime and its backers — war criminal Putin, the tyrannical ayatollah of Iran — there will be a message out there that your diversion of humanitarian aid during an earthquake is despicable,” Rep. Joe Wilson (RS), sponsor of Resolution, on the floor of the House of Representatives during debate on Monday.

The US Congress stands united. We will never normalize with you. He added, “We will hold everyone who tries to normalize relations with you accountable, and we will not stop supporting the Syrian people to have a government they deserve on the basis of democracy with the rule of law, not tyranny with the rule of a gun.”

The resolution says the Assad regime has prevented the United Nations from providing aid through border crossings between Turkey and Syria. The United Nations said last week that three border crossings were ready for the delivery of earthquake aid, but the resolution “calls on the Biden administration to continue to use all diplomatic tools, including through the United Nations Security Council, to open all Turkish-Syrian border crossings for assistance.” United nations “.

Rep. Bill Keating (D-Massachusetts), a co-sponsor of the measure, called Assad’s moves “abhorrent and ridiculous.”

The measure also calls for an “increased oversight mechanism” that could be used to ensure that funds are not diverted from the United States in favor of the Assad regime.

In addition, the resolution mourns the loss of life in both countries caused by the earthquakes and expresses “deep condolences” to the families of the victims. It also commends humanitarian aid and rescue workers for their “heroic work” on the ground who helped save lives, care for victims and civilians who “selflessly volunteered to help respond to the devastating fallout”.

