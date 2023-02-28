5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey





In Turkey, the earthquake has led to intense scrutiny of building practices and government checks put in place to ensure that constructions can withstand the vibrations. The government has investigated more than 550 people suspected of links to the collapsed buildings, some of whom have been arrested.

Residents of the quake zone also criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government for what they said was a late response in getting rescue workers to the affected areas to pull survivors from the rubble and provide assistance to displaced families.

In Syria, the earthquake response has been hampered by the division of control zones created by the country’s civil war. The affected area included the cities of Aleppo and Latakia, which are under the authoritarian government of President Bashar al-Assad, as well as areas controlled by Turkish-backed forces that have sought to overthrow the president.

Aid, even from the United Nations, has been slow to enter rebel-held areas of Syria, but the needs have helped, at least temporarily, to thaw relations between Assad and some of his Arab neighbors.

Mr. Assad is considered an outcast by many in the West because of the government’s actions in the civil war, including the use of chemical weapons against its own people, the imposition of starvation sieges and the indiscriminate bombing of residential areas.

Most Arab countries also cut ties with Assad early in the war, and some actively supported rebels who wanted to end his regime. However, some of these countries repaired relations and even sent officials to visit Assad in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Mr. al-Assad in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday, in the first such visit by a senior Egyptian diplomat since the war in Syria began in 2011.

“The aim of the visit is primarily humanitarian, and to convey our solidarity – from the leadership, government and people of Egypt to the Syrian people,” Mr. Shoukry told reporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/27/world/middleeast/turkey-earthquake.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos