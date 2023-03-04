



Below is the transcript of a video statement delivered by WSWS International Editorial Board Chairman David North from Istanbul, Turkey. The video is also included below.

Last month, on February 6, two devastating earthquakes, measuring 7.6 and 7.7 on the Richter scale, hit the city of Marash in southern Turkey, near the Syrian border. Within nine hours, these earthquakes claimed the lives of from 100,000 to 150,000 people. Actual losses may actually be higher.

Global significance of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

This tragedy cannot only be described as a natural disaster. Of course, the movement of tectonic plates is a powerful geological phenomenon. However, the response and impact of these events is socially determined.

The real responsibility for the loss of life lies in inadequate preparation, which is the product of two interrelated factors. The first, the dominance of politics by purely national considerations, and the second, the determination of politics on the basis of profit, and the accumulation of wealth.

And she did not take the measures that should have been taken, despite all the warnings of scientists.

Donate to the WSWS Fund for 25 years

Watch David North’s remarks marking the 25th anniversary of the World Socialist Web site and make a donation today.

I am now in Istanbul. Behind me, the part of the historic harbor is an area that, if an earthquake strikes this city, as seismologists have widely predicted, will cause devastating loss of life here and throughout the city, perhaps in the millions.

This is a situation that has global implications. We live in a world where we hear almost weekly, if not daily, about disasters in one form or another.

A few days ago, a train derailed in Greece. The disaster is in East Palestine, Ohio. The common denominator in such events is always the subordination of life to profit. Such events are taking place in the shadow of a pandemic that has claimed the lives of millions and millions of people around the world.

And even further, not far from where I am currently, across the Black Sea, the war in Ukraine threatens to escalate into a nuclear catastrophe.

What conclusions should be drawn? We live in a social system, an outdated economic system. The capitalist system, the nation-state system, and capitalist class rule are totally opposite to the needs of modern mass society.

The earthquake that had such a devastating impact in Turkey and Syria is a global and historic event. It will have political consequences. It brings to mind another historical episode of a similar nature, the great earthquake that struck the city of Lisbon in Portugal in 1755.

At that time, the defenders of the established feudal structure argued that the catastrophe, which cost tens of thousands of lives, should not disturb faith in the existing system, and that what happened was part of a divine plan. No matter the scale of the loss of life, this was never questioned. It was all for the good. In fact, man lived, they claimed, in the “best of all possible worlds.”

This concept was vigorously attacked by Voltaire, who wrote his famous book, Candide, in response to this empty theory of reactionary optimism. No, we didn’t live in the best of all possible worlds. We lived in a world that had to be changed, where life and society could be subject to human action.

This set in motion and accelerated the process of reason and scientific thought, leading to the American Revolution of 1776, the Great French Revolution of 1789 to 1794, and all the great social struggles of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries to change the world. , and work through human action to create a society that organizes conditions for the benefit of humanity.

One must fight for the recognition that what happened here, and all other events which have such a devastating effect on the conditions of human life, will give rise to a new and powerful revival of revolutionary thought.

This is the perspective of the International Committee of the Fourth International, the Trotskyist movement. Be part of that fight. Take part in the struggle for socialism. Building a revolutionary movement for the working class capable of renewing society and transforming it for the benefit of all humanity.

Subscribe to the WSWS email newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/03/04/pers-m04.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos