Double tornadoes and an earthquake all within a week





Hello, and welcome back to the Severe Weather blog, and welcome to March! We finished in February talking about Tropical Cyclone Freddy and the SoCal Blizzard. I usually try to pick several places to discuss, but today I just want to focus on the severe weather that hit Vanuatu this week, because it was unprecedented.

Before I get too far into their wild weather, I just wanted to talk a little bit about Vanuatu for those who aren’t in the know. Vanuatu is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean between Fiji and Australia. It consists of about 80 islands, but it is still one of the smallest countries in the world with a total square mile area slightly larger than Qatar.

Three days of natural disasters

This island nation is no stranger to tropical cyclones, but having two in the space of one week is extremely difficult. This video below is from March 1 when Tropical Cyclone Judy made landfall in Vanuatu. Winds of up to 115 mph were recorded with heavy rains and flash floods. There were also very fragile seas, which is a problem for a nation of islands. Communication between some of the islands was lost due to strong winds.

Vanuatu lies along the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” a large collection of fault lines that often lead to volcanoes and earthquakes. A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on March 2, one day after Tropical Cyclone Judy made landfall. The magnitude 6.5 earthquake is considered a strong earthquake and can cause severe damage and trigger tsunamis. Fortunately, there were no tsunami warnings after the earthquake.

Just two days after Tropical Cyclone Judy made landfall, and one day after the earthquake, Tropical Cyclone Kevin is bringing more powerful hurricane-force winds to the nation. The storms will affect many of the islands on its western side. Australia and New Zealand have already offered to help out.

Good thing

It’s March, which means bluebonnet season is almost upon us! We’ve already seen Bluebonnets start to show up along I-10 and 290 and they’ll be more prevalent as the weeks go on. This year we’re seeing the Bluebonnets a bit early due to the unusually warm winter we’ve had. Enjoy this photo of mom’s three-month-old border collie puppy at Bluebonnets!

We’d love to see your best bluebonnet photos! Share it on Click2Pins.com. We have a Bluebonnets section under the Events category!

always stay safe,

Caroline

