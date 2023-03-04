Countries begin negotiations on a global agreement to protect the world from future pandemic emergencies





World Health Organization countries have begun negotiations on a global agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, using “zero draft” as a basis for negotiating an agreement to protect nations and communities from future pandemic emergencies. Concluding on Friday, discussions on the draft agreement on the pandemic took place during the fourth week-long meeting Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), which includes 194 WHO countries. Negotiations on the draft will continue over the next year according to the schedule established by the World Health Assembly. Mr. Roland Driece, co-chair of the INB’s Netherlands office, said: “The start of discussions on the specific language for the WHO pandemic agreement sends a clear signal that the countries of the world want to work together for a safer, healthier future where we are better prepared and able to prevent future pandemic threats and respond to them efficiently and fairly.” Co-chair of the INB office, Mrs. South Africa’s Precious Matsoso said: “This week’s efforts by countries around the world were a crucial step in ensuring we do not repeat the mistakes of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including in sharing life-saving vaccines, providing information and building local capacity.” Ms Matsoso added: “That we have been able to move forward so decisively is testament to the global consensus that exists on the need to work together and strengthen the capacity of WHO and the international community to protect the world from pandemic threats.” WHO member states will continue negotiations on the zero draft of the pandemic agreement at the next meeting of the INB, which will be held from 3 to 6 April, with the aim of gathering all the inputs needed to develop the first draft. Under a process agreed by governments at a special session of the World Health Assembly in late 2021, negotiations on a draft agreement on the pandemic will aim to produce a final draft for consideration at the 77th World Health Assembly in 2024. During the week, senior diplomats from Israel and Morocco, who are serving as co-facilitators of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, briefed INB on their preparations for the September 20 meeting, to ensure cooperation between the processes . In parallel with the negotiations on the agreement on the pandemic, governments also discuss more than 300 amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) in an effort to make the world safer from infectious diseases and to ensure greater equity in the global response to public health emergencies. Governments have worked to ensure consistency and alignment between INB and IHR processes. Proposed amendments to the IHR will also be presented to the World Health Assembly in 2024 and, together with a future pandemic agreement, would provide a comprehensive, complementary and synergistic set of global health agreements.

