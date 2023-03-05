An earthquake and wave 130 feet high destroy the Scotch Cape Lighthouse in Alaska





Scotch Cap Lighthouse, on the southwest shore of Unimac Island, just before the giant wave on April 1, 1946 (Photo courtesy of NOAA/NGDC, Coast Guard)

In the spring of 1946, five men stationed at Scotch Cape Lighthouse had reasons to be happy. World War II has ended. They survived. Their sole Coast Guard assignment on Unimak Island would end in a few months.

But the lighthouse tenders will never go home in the Lower 48. In the early morning of April 1, the ground was torn deep inside the Aleutian Trench 90 miles south. An enormous mass rose from the ocean floor, sloshing salty waters across the North Pacific Ocean.

The earthquake was gigantic, with a magnitude of at least 8.1. The tsunami killed 159 people in Hawaii, drowned a swimmer in Santa Cruz, California, struck fishing boats in Chile and destroyed a cabin in Antarctica. The Aleutian bend protected much of Alaska, but the five men at Scotch Cap stood no chance.

A 130-foot wave hit the lighthouse at 2:18 am, leaving nothing but the foundation of the reinforced concrete structure. Although scientists have long believed the wave was caused by an earthquake rupture, John Miller of the USGS in Denver has shown a mountain of rocks on the sea floor that appear to be from a massive underwater landslide. This slide may have created the giant wave that hit the lighthouse.

The story of Coast Guardsmen Anthony Beatty, Jack Colvin, Dewey Dykstra, Leonard Pickering and Paul Ness is 77 years old and on and off. On the Internet can be found a memo to his superiors written by Coast Guard electrician Hoban Sanford, who was stationed at the Unimak to maintain the radio direction finding system.

Sanford was reading in bed early on April Fools’ Day in a building on a balcony 100 feet above the lighthouse.

“I felt a strong earthquake,” Sanford wrote. “The building was groaning loudly. Things shook off my locker shelf. The duration of the earthquake was about 30 to 35 seconds.”

Knowing he was stationed on an island of turbulent mountains that includes the white pyramid of Chishalden, Sanford looked inward for the glow of a possible explosion. He only saw the stars.

Then, 20 minutes after feeling the first quake, “I felt a second, violent quake. This one was shorter (than the first), but harder.”

Minutes later, a wave hit Sanford neighborhoods.

“At 0218 hours a terrible roar was heard followed almost immediately by a very strong bang against the side of the building and about three inches of water appeared in the recreation hall and the corridor in the galley. … I went into the control room and … it broadcast a priority message that a wave The tides have hit us and we may have to leave the station.”

Sanford stepped outside. In the dark, he made his way to the edge of the hill above the lighthouse. He didn’t see any lights below. The fog was silent.

“The Light Station has been completely destroyed.”

At dawn at 7 a.m., Sanford and others descended from the hillside of Mandatory and attempted to tackle the nude beach image. The ocean calmed down, and it didn’t look different from any other day. Sanford wrote that the group searched the surrounding area.

“At the top of a hill behind the light station we found a human foot, amputated at the ankle, some parts of a small intestine which appeared to be from a human and what appeared to be a human knee cap.”

Remains of the Scotch Cape Lighthouse on Unimac Island after the tsunami on April 1, 1946. (Photo courtesy of NOAA/NGDC, Coast Guard)

Three weeks later, while installing a makeshift navigation light, a technician discovered another body. Others gathered and recognized Paul Ness by his high cheekbones and goatee. Then the researchers found the right thigh and foot of another man.

These remains were collected in old mailbags and placed in a rough coffin. Ness’s body was placed in an individual coffin.

Three days later, before most of the men left Unimak on the Coast Guard cutter, the men buried their comrades. They were victims of a local “near field” tsunami caused by an underwater landslide, one of the biggest and most difficult to predict threats to coastal Alaskan villages during large earthquakes.

Alaskans have only minutes to respond to a near-field tsunami. Researchers at the Alaska Earthquake Center at the Geophysical Institute mapped tsunami risk areas here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/science/2023/03/04/an-earthquake-a-130-foot-wave-and-the-destruction-of-alaskas-scotch-cap-lighthouse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos