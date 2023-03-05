Roundup: Floods, BMS Earthquake Help, Graffiti…





Garbage collection has been canceled today at Eileen Road due to forecast inclement weather. A new date will be announced soon.

The coastal flood warning — in effect until noon today — is real. Here was the scene earlier this morning on Canal Road on the shores of Saugatuck:

And high tide was still two hours away.

When the Bedford Middle School community learned that Heba, one of their popular cafeteria workers, had relatives in Syria—and was still awaiting news after the earthquake—they moved to action.

Within a few days, donations of coats, jackets, shoes, scarves, hats, and blankets (and backpacks filled to the brim) poured in. Many of the gifts were new or almost new.

Yesterday, Dan Barberio—the physical education teacher and member of the Spirit Leadership Team, who helped organize the effort—packed his truck. He delivered it all to a mosque in New Haven for shipment to Syria today.

Congratulations, BMS, on your important school-wide effort.

A reader has found new racial graffiti—this time, on South Beach’s picnic tables in Combo. Reported to Westport Police.

Previous racist graffiti had also been reported at a state boat launch under I-95, and promptly removed.

Danbury held off Staples’ fast start with a faster finish – and stellar defense – in last night’s boys’ basketball tournament.

The Hatters’ 69-53 win, at Welton High School, denied the Wreckers their first league championship since 1963, and their first ever in the stadium. (The previous title came by having the best record).

Danbury—the tournament’s third seed—defeated No. 4 Staples 63-54, in the regular season.

But the season of gorgeous blues and whites continues. First-year head coach Dave Goldshore’s squad — now 17-6 — gets into action in the state’s Division II on Tuesday.

Ranked #7, hosting #26 Manchester. Tipoff is 6 p.m

Wakeman Town Farm jumps in the spring.

Among the events just announced:

Old-fashioned maple syrup boil (Sat. March 11, 10am-1pm; free). Farmers Ryan Brunel and Sharon Stone boil maple sap into pure maple syrup from the trees grown on the farm. Ask questions about tapping your own trees, and check out WTF’s house-sized vaporizer.

Learn about raising chickens (27 Mar, 24 Apr, 8 May): Series of 3 sessions for beginners; Take 1, 2, or all 3. At the end, attendees of all 3 sessions can “adopt” 2 of the farm-raised chicks, and bring a starter package with a feeder, water, sawdust and 5 pounds of organic feed. $60 per session; $50 for the Starter Pack. Click here for more information and to register.

Lamb socials (select dates, March 31 through May 1; $20): Snuggle and hold the lambs, to socialize with the new flock; Watch them play. All ages welcome. Click here for details and registration.

Homemade Vegetable Gardening: Do’s and Don’ts (Mon, April 10, 7 p.m.). WTF grower Sharon Stone describes how the farm prepares for the growing season, past mistakes they learned, and the importance of maintenance and management. All ages and levels of gardening are welcome. Click here to register.

Lunch and learn to cook an Italian meal with Chef Vita (May 16, 11 a.m.; $125). On the menu: orecchiette pasta. Click here to register.

In addition, registration for online spring programs begins next Friday (March 10, 9 a.m.). Click here for details.

Staples player alum Remy Laifer joined the national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof”. He will play Mendel.

The Class of 2017 graduate will also learn for Motel – a role he played in the Players production of the same show. (Hat tips: David Roth and Kerry Long)

Save the date, for one of our city’s best (and tastiest) fundraisers:

Taste of Westport returns May 10 (6 p.m., The Inn at Longshore).

The 17th annual event—featuring great food, wine, and spirits from more than two dozen of the area’s best sellers, plus a live music ad in a silent auction—benefits CLASP Homes. The nonprofit provides homes, support, and services to adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Tickets are $125 per person from March 10th through April 9th, then $150 while supplies last. Click here to purchase. For sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] or call 203-226-7895, ext. 144.

NBC Connecticut’s “CT Live” featured a great interview yesterday about the Westport Country Playhouse.

In just 5 minutes, fellow culturalist and archivist Bruce Miller gives a history of the famous place; He described the theatre, sets, and costumes, and added an appeal in support of live theater everywhere, in the post-pandemic days.

Click here to see.

Rita Leiden passed away on Thursday at the age of 85. She and her husband, Tom – who died in 2020 – lived in Westport from 1965 until 2019.

Her son, Tommy, posted this tribute to Facebook:

“Today we mourn that my mom is home, but we also celebrate and give thanks for how happy we have been to soak up her spirit, wisdom and love for 85 years.

Where am I going to fill my confidence and reassurance? A selfish reflection, but I’m not alone in saying that Rita Leiden was the queen of providing a boost of conviction when you needed it, sometimes after she tactfully told you there was room for improvement.

“My mother was a woman of extraordinary elegance and faith, a rare combination of class and humility. Her virtuous essence was pure, her love sacrificial and perfect. She believed in reconciliation and the power of positive reinforcement, always empowering others to find the right path because she offered support.”

“Inspired each day by her devotion to Catholicism, her regular trips to church made my mother focus on surrendering her soul to God and living an exemplary, generous life. She trusts prayer in times of need and times of thanksgiving. With a miraculous medal always around her neck, my mother sought peace and graciously granted forgiveness to all who sought it.” to her in her life.Those who couldn’t find the strength to ask, she forgave anyway, and that’s a lesson we can all carry with us.

Her smile was quiet, the signature smile of a keen hostess, happy to open her home to guests. When I entered 6 Bradley Street and 2 Garden Street before, I was part of the family. Now, this might mean you have to take the cake out of the oven, or pull a knife out of the drawer or Bring a plate to the table, but if you’re spending time laughing with Rita, even hand-washing a pile of dishes was a joke.

“Maybe my mom’s genuine appreciation for others was more loving. It takes a great deal of humility and self-confidence to listen intently and my mom was really engaged. With her warm embrace and eye contact, she would ask about your life, your accomplishments, and your struggles as she cares about each and how it has affected you. If you want her opinion, she’ll give You mom insight.

She was able to balance her words of support and encouragement with wit and humor, and sharply delivered a memorable line or zinger with pizza. Every family has classic moments and my mom had more than a few.

Even in her later days, my mom always thought of the details that make a difference. Just last week, she made her famous chocolate chip bars for a colleague. She reminded me of cutting them a little smaller than I did last time.

Like the stories in the thousands of books she has flipped through over eight glorious decades, the story of her life is page-turning in its fervor, colored with wonderful twists and drama, sadness and laughter.

“We talked a couple of weeks ago about getting older and making it to the end. My mom just shrugged and said to me, ‘There’s nothing you can do. Just wait there as best you can. It’s part of the journey.'”

Another morsel of wisdom from the woman who never fails to fill my reassurance tank.

“Hug dad. I’m glad you’re reunited.”

A river runs through downtown Westport.

And although we don’t always notice, it is one of our greatest natural resources. Recently captured by Andrew Fishman for our “Westport… Naturally” feature.

And finally…in honor of Remy Laifer’s new touring gig (story above), here’s a video from his 2015 production, with the Staples Players:

