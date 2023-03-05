Emir of Qatar criticizes the delay in aid for the victims of the earthquake in Syria | Turkey and Syria earthquake news





Sheikh Tamim in Qatar said it was wrong to misuse humanitarian aid for political purposes in a country devastated by civil war.

Qatar’s emir said he was baffled by the delay in delivering aid to victims of last month’s earthquake in Syria, adding that it was wrong to misuse humanitarian aid for political purposes.

Qatar has been among several regional countries that have supported opposition fighters in the Syrian civil war, which has been going on since 2011, and previously opposed efforts by some countries to normalize relations with Damascus.

Speaking at the opening of the United Nations Conference of the Least Developed Countries in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the need to help the Syrians “without hesitation” and support Turkey’s efforts to recover from the devastating earthquake.

Sheikh Tamim said, “Our meeting is taking place while our brothers in Turkey and Syria are still suffering from the effects of the massive earthquake that hit them and affected millions.”

I stress the necessity of extending a helping hand without hesitation to the brotherly Syrian people. Exploiting a human tragedy for political purposes is unacceptable. There is no way we can build a new, safer, more just and freer world today and tomorrow than through the path of international human solidarity.”

More than 45,000 people have died in Turkey while nearly 6,000 deaths have been reported in Syria, where the rebel-held northwest region in the war with President Bashar al-Assad has been hardest hit.

The United Nations has called for access to be allowed by all sides in Syria, already ravaged by years of civil war, in order to increase aid deliveries.

Aid agencies complain about the restrictions imposed by the Damascus government, which they say politicize the distribution of aid. Other aid agencies say hardline rebels have blocked aid from government-held parts of Syria, further complicating efforts.

Nearly 530,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster area in Turkey alone, and the Turkish government said so far 173,000 buildings have been registered as collapsed or severely damaged, with more than 1.9 million people taking refuge in temporary shelters or hotels and public facilities.

The United Nations estimates that 8.8 million people in Syria have been affected.

Medics in the opposition-held area said 22 deaths were reported last month from a cholera outbreak in northwest Syria after earthquakes hit the area.

“The destruction of infrastructure, water and sewage lines after the earthquake increases the possibility of an outbreak,” the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, posted on Twitter.

