The images show the double whammy of war and earthquakes in regime-held Syria





JBLAH, Syria – Last month’s earthquakes were catastrophic in parts of Turkey and Syria, but this is only the latest crisis that has upended life here. The country’s long-running civil war has left no part of the country untouched, and no family unharmed.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

Jassim Al-Hussein and his wife Dhahia, in their 60s, stand in front of the house they share with their divorced daughter and 8-year-old grandson. Hussein has undergone several surgeries and is unemployed. He says his two sons left Syria during the war and are now living as refugees in Lebanon.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

This part of Syria is full of rolling hills and many here are rural families who once lived on the land.

President Bashar al-Assad’s government has lost full control of Syrian territory in the north to various armed groups, but it still rules much of the rest of the country. Rights groups cite ample evidence of torture, imprisonment, and disappearances as well as the bombing of civilian areas by the government and its Russian allies to stay in power.

The Latakia region in western Syria has been spared much of this fighting. This is the president’s ancestral home and the stronghold of the regime. Members of the Alawite minority, from which Assad hails, hold key positions across this region that includes Christians and Sunni Muslims as well.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

A man stands in front of a house destroyed during the earthquake while two men walk by. One of the men is wearing a military camouflage uniform. Men in Jableh wear their uniform long after their service in the army because it is often the only winter uniform they wear.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

This photo shows a poster of the Syrian President under the slogan “We continue with you” next to pictures of soldiers killed in the war in the city of Jableh. The car window has portraits of the president and his father, Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria until his death in 2000.

NPR got rare February access to this part of post-earthquake Syria. Access to the city of Jableh in Latakia Governorate was made possible by escorting aid workers from the United Arab Emirates, including flights and accommodation provided by the Emirates, as they helped Syrians devastated by earthquakes and 12 years of conflict.

The images captured in Jableh provide an intimate view of the lives of the millions of people here. Some of these photos are taken from a moving car while the Emirati Red Crescent convoy was traveling through towns and villages accompanied by Syrian security forces. Other photos were taken during interviews with Syrian families who say they are shocked and exhausted from the war and now the earthquakes and their aftershocks.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

Men walk past a shop in downtown Jableh. Military service is compulsory in Syria for men and many in this region have fought in the war.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

This photo shows an earthquake-damaged residential building in the Al-Asaliya neighborhood of Jableh. Syrian medics say more than 800 people have died in the earthquakes that hit the Latakia region, which includes the city of Jableh, and more than 1,300 people have been hospitalized.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

Confused electrical wires in the city of Jableh. Syrians across the country are without electricity for most of the day due to a lack of imported fuel. Many have to boil hot water over a wood fire for cooking, washing clothes, and bathing. The government blames the fuel shortage on US sanctions. The government has also lost control of its northeastern oilfields to the US-backed Kurdish forces.

Once full of tourists drawn to its Mediterranean coast and standing on the cusp of a building blessing, Jableh has no electricity for most of the day and is poor. It is isolated from many countries of the world as a result of US sanctions.

Countless internally displaced Syrians have moved to Jableh over the course of the war, living in tents or poorly constructed half-finished buildings. Now thousands of people are left homeless after the earthquakes, setting up makeshift tents in open fields and waiting for any help to arrive.

The president’s portrait looms large over crumbling buildings and shuttered storefronts across Jableh. His image, which faded and faded on army posters and checkpoints, was associated with an era of stability that had also faded from view.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

The UAE has sent more than 100 aid cargo flights to Latakia, Syria, since the earthquake. This flight was transporting 10 ambulances from Abu Dhabi. Syrians say US sanctions and the impact of the war on the economy have made it very difficult to import life-saving healthcare equipment and medicine.

Ayah Elbatrawy/NPR

Families displaced by the earthquakes sleep in makeshift tents in an open field in the city of Jableh. The night in the city is dark, without electricity, and the weather is almost freezing in the evening.

