Syria earthquake a month later: Families Struggle, Funding Dangerously Slow – Syrian Arab Republic





The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) warns that Syrians are grappling with increased displacement and severe trauma one month after the earthquake while funding released to support the aid response remains alarmingly slow.

Field teams at the Norwegian Refugee Council and other agencies have reported a sustained rise in displacement, with Syrians remaining in collective shelters and on the streets. Trauma from multiple earthquakes and aftershocks has had a detrimental effect on the emotional well-being of children across the affected regions of the country.

My colleagues in Syria describe an exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis against the backdrop of a natural disaster. Some people have to survive on a bag of bread and canned food, which is all they got for the last month. Displacement continues to rise as people take refuge in collective shelters,” said Carsten Hansen, Regional Director for the Middle East at the NRC. “The world cannot stand by and watch as Syrians go hungry, cold and displaced in conditions like this after 12 years of crisis.” .

Funding so far does not meet the immediate needs of Syrians. As of March 1, donors have provided less than half of the roughly $400 million the United Nations says is needed for Syria. Funding for NGO first responders has been slow and insufficient. The UN’s humanitarian fund for the pre-earthquake crisis was underfunded, threatening to increase humanitarian needs. Without additional resources, Syria will not be able to recover from these multiple crises. The European Union and Sweden announced a donor conference to help the earthquake-affected population on 16 March.

The international community’s actions will be tested as donors come together to announce their funding support for Syria at a donors’ conference hosted by the European Union. This is the moment when donors must turn around and offer help to people who are desperately waiting. Show your solidarity and provide financial support without delay,” Hansen said.

A mother in northern Syria told NRC teams that her family and children are so worried about losing each other in the event of a new earthquake that they don’t leave their tent.

“Now the young children are talking about death,” said Raja, after spending her first two nights on the street, staying with her family in a tent for the first time in ten years. They have seen in their short lives what their ancestors had not seen in their entire lives. They constantly ask, “Are we going to die?” Adults, not to mention children, are still unable to comprehend what happened.”

Another mother described conditions in a collective shelter in Aleppo.

“There are nine families in my room, so there are about 45 people staying here. We sleep in shifts, those who work in the morning, those who work in the morning, sleep at night and when they leave for work the others sleep. I only get three hours of sleep a day. We do everything in shifts here.” Sleeping, eating, going to the bathroom.

NRC responds in Aleppo, Lattakia, Homs, Hama and Idlib, supporting collective shelters and IDPs in communities in the northwest. Conditions in these shelters are still poor as women have to walk long distances and stand in lines in order to use the bathroom facilities. Overcrowding in camps and collective shelters poses long-term health and protection risks.

Urgent shelter and mental health support is needed as well as rehabilitation of damaged buildings and infrastructure to help Syrians recover from the effects of this disaster.

Notes to editors:

NRC teams across the Syrian territory. In the first month after the devastating earthquake, the NRC helped more than 60,000 people with winter kits, water supplies, psychosocial support, hygiene items, and cash support among other forms of assistance. However, needs continue to grow amid a deepening economic crisis. It is estimated that thousands of buildings have been damaged across Syria, affecting 8.8 million people according to UN figures. More than 105,000 people have been displaced. The World Bank estimates the total material damage in Syria at $5.1 billion. Only 15% of the funding needed for the earthquake response in Syria has been released, according to OCHA funding figures. Based on the NRC’s initial rapid assessment of 31 collective shelters in Aleppo, 45% of collective shelter managers reported that most or some of the residents had lost their identity documents.

