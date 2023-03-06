A month after the earthquake, urgent action is needed to ensure northwest Syria is not left behind – Refugees International





Please find below a statement from the chief international refugee attorney for the Middle East, Jesse Marks:

“One month after the earthquake, the humanitarian response in northwest Syria remains an unscrupulous failure. As the twelfth anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, Syrians in the northwest may face an even darker chapter, as secondary effects of the earthquake and an entirely inadequate response prevent recovery from One of the worst disasters in the region in modern history.

The move in February to approve additional border crossings for UN agencies to provide aid to the region was a welcome step. But additional crossings are only effective if they are used. So far, they are not. While an estimated 557 truckloads have crossed the border into northwestern Syria every day since February 9, less than 20 percent have made it through the additional crossings. UN agencies must make full use of the additional crossings to ensure that life-saving aid reaches the most affected areas in a timely manner.

Furthermore, the UN Security Council should convene an emergency session and pass a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian halt, unrestricted humanitarian access, and unspecified authorizations for all available access points from Turkey into Syria. In July, the continued cross-border aid will end. The UN’s cross-border efforts will not only need to be sustained – they need to be expanded. The Security Council must act now to ensure this can happen, as the known death toll from the earthquake continues to rise.

Finally, when UN agencies begin their operations in northern Syria, they must respect the role of Syrian civil society that has been at the forefront of the response and ensure that all coordination is done in coordination with the Syrian first responders. This means that UN agencies must expedite approvals for international teams awaiting permission to enter northwest Syria to support the recovery response. They must also work harder to ensure that donor funding through the UN Syria Earthquake Appeal is quickly deployed to Syrian first responders and civil society, who remain the first and last line of defense in northwest Syria.”

For more information and recommendations for the way forward, read Collapsing Buildings, Collapsing Politics: International Refugees Call for Immediate Humanitarian Stop and Unfettered Aid Access in Northwest Syria.

To schedule an interview, please contact RIP Vice President for Strategic Outreach Sarah Scheffer at [email protected]

