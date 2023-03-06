Lehigh Valley community members gather to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria | Lehigh Valley Regional News





Many of the survivors of the earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria lost almost everything.

Now, people from all over the Lehigh Valley are doing their part to provide them with the essential items they need.

On Sunday, at DeSales University, an assembly line of dedicated students, faculty, and community sorted through countless boxes and bags of donations.

explained Cobra Simise, a freshman and president of the DeSales Muslim Student Association (MSA).

Simes says they also need blankets, tents, sleeping bags and other necessities — which are now hard to find and afford.

“In Turkey, medicine is very expensive, and right now, because the infrastructure, because of the way it’s being crushed right now, they need all these things,” she explained. “I’m actually Turkish myself. I have a lot of Turkish friends and families. I have a lot of Syrian friends. Part of my family was affected in Turkey, so it hit really close to home just to see them struggling and living in ruins in the cold weather now.”

MSA and Muslim Youth LV are among the local youth groups and schools working to collect essentials and money donations to send abroad.

“We are all one body. All Muslims are one body. When one limb is injured, we all feel the pain,” said Nayla Amana, a new student and vice president of the federation. “This is a personal matter for us and it is also our duty as Muslims to help other needy people whether they are Muslims or non-Muslims.”

Students started in a smaller space but had to move to the DeSales University Center due to the number of donations received. Their efforts did not go unnoticed by the faculty and staff at DeSales.

“The university is on spring break, but I can’t say no to the kids,” said Dr. Brian Mauro. “They wanted to spend their spring break helping others instead of going out and having fun and sleeping in. They wanted to serve.”

“It’s overwhelming, but in the best possible way,” Amana added.

They have been collecting items for the past two weeks.

It runs through March 31. People interested in helping can bring new and gently used items to Geo Halal’s existing collection sites in Whitehall, DeSales University, Penn State Lehigh Valley, and Cedar Crest University.

