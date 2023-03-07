‘Hero’ dogs get a first-class promotion after helping in Turkey’s earthquake disaster





They are perhaps one of the most deserving recipients of an airline upgrade.

Turkish Airlines has replaced the aircraft’s pointed-end baggage hold and brought back some “hero” dogs that helped during the recent Turkish/Syrian earthquake disaster.

The hardworking dogs have been given a taste of the high life in business and first class, along with their handlers and other rescue teams.

The dogs come from a range of countries including Mexico, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan. They are trained to find the scent of humans trapped in destroyed buildings and a wide range of breeds are used, including Labradors, German Shepherds, and Border Collies.

“This was the least we could do to show our appreciation for the sincere and heroic efforts of these heroic dogs,” Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Turkish Airlines

A dog from Kyrgyzstan is happy with the promotion.

“Since we are going through an extraordinary period during our evacuations due to the earthquakes that are centered in our eastern regions and are affecting all our countries and our nation, we are flying our heroes and rescue teams with their dogs, who are allowed to sit in the cabin (also in business class) for this period,” the airline told Mail Online.

The devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, in addition to its powerful aftershocks, has killed nearly 47,000 people in Turkey, destroyed or damaged some 214,000 buildings, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. It is the worst disaster in Turkey’s modern history.

The United Nations estimates that the quake also killed about 6,000 people in Syria, according to the Associated Press.

Turkish Airlines

Another of the hardworking dogs.

Turkish Airlines

Being taken care of on the way back home in Thailand.

