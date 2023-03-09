Turkey and Syria earthquake: Children are ‘on full alert’ amid ongoing aftershocks, says UNICEF | world News





A UNICEF spokesperson said the earthquake in Turkey and Syria left children “fully alert” and fearful that “their world will be turned upside down again” amid ongoing aftershocks.

Nearly 52,000 people died in the disaster, which destroyed many buildings and left other places dangerous to occupy.

Joe English, a UNICEF communications specialist who has visited Turkey and Syria, told the Sky News Daily podcast that the scale of the destruction “hit me to the side” and he saw “buildings completely flattened, buildings ripped in half”.

But for many in Syria, the earthquake is just another catastrophe on top of the Syrian civil war.

Families in northwest Syria are already living in tents, Mr. English said, “because they have been displaced not once or twice, but multiple times because of the conflict.”

He added, “We are now approaching 12 years of conflict. There was a little boy I was talking to earlier this week, Majid, and he was nine years old.

“He spent his entire childhood on the back of airstrikes and displacement, and once again he was forced to leave his home again, and his mother had to explain to him why they couldn’t stay. This is just the last disaster.”

Mr English said it was “crucial” for children to get back to school as soon as possible, “because it gives them that hope for the future and that gives them the sense that something better is on the way”.

Image: Nine-year-old Sabria Chaimoza takes feces from her destroyed tent home in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Bozuyuk, Turkey

This generation will rebuild the country

Mr. English said that Majid and his brother told him when they were older that they wanted to work as a doctor or an engineer.

“I thought this was a specific dream of a child. But then you look around and you think they want to be able to help the people they see every day,” he said.

“They want to be doctors so they can help heal the injured, whether it’s because of an earthquake or conflict. They want to be engineers because they’ve seen their communities devastated over and over again, whether it’s through fighting in conflict or because of these horrific natural disasters.”

Image: A damaged mosque following a deadly earthquake in the rebel-held village of Al-Maland in Idlib Governorate, Syria.

Another crisis looms

Mr English warned that earthquake survivors in Syria now face another looming crisis over access to clean water, as thousands of suspected cholera cases have been reported in northwest Syria.

“It’s a sad irony to talk to a child who has lived through 12 years of war or catastrophic earthquakes, tens of thousands of aftershocks, and the thing that could be the greatest danger to them now is a cup of water,” said Mr. English.

Photo: Syrian artist Aziz Asmar paints street art on the ruins of damaged buildings in the opposition-held Syrian town of Jandris.

Hopefully the world will never move again

He said it was important to ensure that the crisis in Turkey and Syria does not leave people’s minds, by urging people to “keep talking about this work, to donate to the organizations that are doing this amazing work, to pressure their politicians to” continue to support this work.

“Hopefully, a month from now, or a year from now, we won’t be in a situation where the world is moving again.”

