Governor Hochul encourages New Yorkers to support the ongoing relief efforts in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey





Governor Kathy Hochul today joined the CEO and founder of New York-based food manufacturer Chobani to urge New Yorkers to support fundraising efforts in the aftermath of the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

“Our hearts are broken for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey, and our hearts are with the New Yorkers who continue to grieve the losses of their loved ones abroad,” said Governor Hochul. “As relief efforts continue, I salute members of the New York business community, like Hamdi and his Chobani family, who have already answered the call to help those in need and I encourage all New Yorkers to consider donating their time or resources to support survivors in any way they can.”

Founder and CEO of Chobani Hamdi Ulukaya said: “We are witnessing one of the most devastating disasters in the history of Turkey and the surrounding region. It’s winter, it’s cold. Buildings are collapsed, some people are outside, and the death toll has risen to unimaginable numbers. This is my home, And my heart is broken to see my brothers and sisters suffer such a terrible loss. New York holds a special place, where Chobani started, and today it is my home. I know New Yorkers are some of the most caring and compassionate people anywhere, and I know they will help. Help is needed now and always will be Essential as the region rebuilds. Businesses have a responsibility to be part of the solution, to offer innovation, resources and voices – to stand up for common humanity. I asked, overwhelmed by the generosity and compassion of the business community. Governor Hochul’s joining in this cause, as he has so willingly done with us on Massive humanitarian crises, make our mission stronger.”

New York State Business Council Executive Vice President Paul Zuber said: “New York State has many relationships with Turkey, including through business. The Business Council supports these endeavors from the governor and businesses, and we encourage those who can help with the ongoing relief efforts needed during This is a critical time of recovery.”

The death toll from the earthquakes is estimated at 47,000 people, with most of the deaths occurring in Turkey. Earthquakes and aftershocks have damaged or destroyed more than 200,000 buildings and displaced more than two million people.

The United States prepared a response through USAID, and updates and news can be found here. New York State is home to more Turkish people than any other state in America.

