What to put in your california flood emergency preparedness kit

Here’s what to put in your emergency preparedness kit in case of a California flood, wildfire, or earthquake

Updated: 1:09 PM PST Mar 9, 2023

California officials recommend keeping an emergency kit ready in case of a flood, wildfire, earthquake, or other disaster, and Cal Fire recommends storing your essentials kit in a backpack and also having a three-day supply of food and water ready to go. Don't forget infant formula if you need it, and food and water for your pet. If evacuating at night, it's also a good idea to have a pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed. Along with the essentials, it's important not to forget important documents and other personal items, especially if you have to evacuate your home, said Cal Fire administrator Daniel Berlant. "Even in my house, all of my important documents are in one place," he said during a previous Facebook Live chat with KCRA 3. "A touring bag doesn't necessarily mean things you might need like clothes or phone chargers. But it's the valuables. The keepsakes. The irreplaceable photos. Birth certificates, legal documents, all of that should be in one place in your home." FEMA recommends that you keep canned food needed for your kit in a cool, dry place and store packaged foods in tightly closed containers. Consider updating your kit every year. You should also consider keeping copies of your emergency kit in various locations such as your home, workplace, and car because you never know when an emergency will strike. For a work kit that will keep you prepared in case you need shelter in place for 24 hours FEMA says consider food, water, medication and comfortable walking shoes stored in a "grab and go" case. Here's a complete breakdown of what to consider in general for emergency supplies or evacuation kits, according to Cal Fire, FEMA, and the California Department of Public Health.

California officials recommend keeping an emergency kit ready in case of a flood, wildfire, earthquake, or other disaster.

Cal Fire recommends that you stow your essentials kit in a backpack and also have a three-day supply of food and water ready to put in a tub or box on wheels. Don’t forget infant formula if you need it, and food and water for your pet.

If evacuating at night, it’s also a good idea to have a pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed.

Along with the essentials, it’s important not to forget important documents and other personal items, especially if you have to evacuate your home, said Cal Fire administrator Daniel Berlant.

“Even in my house, all of my important documents are in one place,” he said during a previous Facebook Live chat with KCRA 3. “A carry-on bag doesn’t necessarily mean things you might need like clothes or phone chargers. But it’s the valuables. The keepsakes. The irreplaceable photos. Birth certificates, legal documents, all of that should be in one place in your home.”

FEMA recommends that you keep canned foods needed for your kit in a cool, dry place and store canned foods in tightly closed containers. Consider updating your kit every year.

You should also consider keeping copies of your emergency kit in various locations such as your home, workplace, and car because you never know when an emergency will strike.

For a work kit that will keep you prepared in the event you need to shelter in place for 24 hours, FEMA says to consider food, water, medication, and comfortable walking shoes stored in a “grab and go” bag.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to consider in general for emergency supplies or evacuation kits, according to Cal Fire, FEMA, and the California Department of Public Health.

what do you put in your emergency supply kit; face masks or coverings; a dust mask; a three-day supply of food and three gallons of water per person; Baby formula/nappies/bottles, if needed, a map marked with at least two evacuation routes, special prescriptions or medications; Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, a change of clothing, eyeglasses or contact lenses, personal hygiene items, an extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or travelers checks, a first aid kit, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries, accessories Sanitation, copies of important documents in waterproof containers (birth certificates, passports, etc..) pet food and water, extra cell phone battery or chargers, whistle, plastic sheeting and duct tape, wet towels, trash bags, wrench Non-sparks or pliers to turn off the utility, canned food can be opened coins, change, paper and pencil

Here are some other items you might consider bringing:

Valuables Family photos and other keepsakes Personal computers or hard drive A sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person Fire extinguisher Matches in a waterproof container Books, games, puzzles, or other items for your children String sets or paper cups, plates, towels Tent Compass Rain gear What type of special emergency My shoulder scissors several? What do I need for my first aid kit?

The California Department of Public Health recommends these items.

At least a three-day supply of non-perishable foods Canned meats, ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables Protein bars or fruit, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, dried fruits, nuts, crackers, canned juices, non-perishable pasteurized milk, foods high Energy, comfort/stress foods

Here are items for your first aid kit

2 pairs of sterile gloves sterile bandages to stop bleeding soap and antibiotic washcloths for disinfection antibiotic ointment to prevent infection burn ointment to prevent infection adhesive bandages of various sizes eye wash solution thermometer prescription medications you take daily (check expiration dates validity) Prescription medical supplies such as glucose and blood pressure monitoring equipment and supplies Dropper Non-prescription medication (aspirin or non-aspirin pain relievers, anti-diarrheal medications)

Here are the major websites of interest to all Californians.

