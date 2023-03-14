Turkey Earthquake Situation Report No. 5 – 10 March 2023 – Turkey





Since the two devastating earthquakes on February 6, nearly 14,000 aftershocks have been recorded in southeastern Turkey, keeping the affected population under stress and fear.

The 11 earthquake provinces in southeastern Turkey, including Kahramanmaras, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa, affected about 15.8 million people, including 1.7 million refugees. Of those, 9.1 million people were directly affected.

It is estimated that more than 3.3 million people have left the affected provinces, including through personal means. More than 300 tent city areas (including nearly 370,000 tents) and 209 container areas (with more than 15,000 containers) have been set up by the authorities to meet the shelter needs of the affected counties.

The earthquakes caused severe damage to health facilities and sexual and reproductive health supplies. According to a preliminary assessment by the Ministry of Health, in the 11 affected provinces, a quarter of hospitals (a total of 28) were severely or moderately damaged, and 15 percent of primary healthcare facilities (a total of 236) were not functioning. According to WHO preliminary assessments, more than 40 percent of the provincial health directorates in the most affected areas in four provinces, more than 70 percent of the family health centers and 50 percent of the migrant health centers were affected. Moreover, about 60 percent of obstetrics and gynecology services are not operational.

Only about 30 percent of the number of doctors and nurses before the earthquake are employed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/unfpa-turkiye-earthquake-situation-report-5-march-10-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

