WHO renews warning on protective measures for employment of health workers





The World Health Organization (WHO) published an updated report today List of support and protection measures for the WHO health workforce in 2023identifying 55 countries as vulnerable to the availability of health workers needed to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal goal of universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030. The impact of COVID-19 and widespread disruptions to health services have resulted in a sharp acceleration in the international recruitment of health workers. For countries losing health personnel to international migration, this could negatively impact health systems and hinder their progress towards achieving UHC and health security. Of the 55 countries, 37 are in the African region of the World Health Organization, eight in the Western Pacific region, six in the Eastern Mediterranean region, three in the Southeast Asian region and one in the Americas. Eight countries have recently been added to the WHO list of health workforce support and protection measures in 2023 since its original publication in 2020. “Health workers are the backbone of any health system, yet 55 countries with some of the most fragile health systems in the world have insufficient and many are losing their health workers to international migration,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. . “WHO is working with these countries to support them in strengthening their health workforce and we urge all countries to respect the provisions of WHO’s list of health workforce support and safeguards.” The list should be used to inform advocacy, policy dialogue at all levels, and funding efforts to support health workforce education and employment in these countries. Countries included in the WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List 2023 have a UHC service coverage index below 55 and a health workforce density below the global median: 49 doctors, nurses and midwifery staff per 10,000 people. These countries require priority support for health workforce development and health system strengthening, along with additional safeguards that limit active international recruitment. The WHO List of Support and Safeguards for the Health Workforce 2023 does not prohibit international recruitment, but recommends that agreements on health worker migration between governments: be informed about the analysis of the health labor market and the adoption of measures to ensure an adequate supply of health workers in the source countries;

engage the ministries of health in negotiations and implementation of agreements; and

state the health system benefits of the arrangements for source and destination countries. WHO also recommends that these protection measures be extended to all low- and middle-income countries. Implementation WHO Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel (WHO Global Code) can ensure that the international movement of health workers is managed ethically, supports the rights and well-being of migrant health workers and maintains the objectives of health service delivery. The 2023 update is based on the report of the WHO Expert Advisory Group on the Relevance and Effectiveness of the WHO Global Code. WHO will update the list every three years, with the next update planned for publication in 2026. This issue will be discussed at the upcoming Fifth Global Forum on Human Resources for Health, which will examine the necessary policy solutions, investments and multi-sectoral partnerships to address health and health workforce challenges to advance health systems towards achieving UHC and health security. The results of the Forum will inform the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting on UHC in September 2023.

