Oxfam raises new concerns for earthquake survivors in Turkey as torrential rains and floods ravage the region





Survivors of devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey last month have been dealt a new blow as heavy rains and severe flooding lash the region, according to Oxfam.

So far at least five people have died and at least five others are reported missing. Sanliurfa and Adiyaman provinces have been severely affected.

The footage shows the city streets of Sanliurfa turned into fast flowing rivers, with cars and other debris being swept away, and people being rescued from floodwaters.

Thousands of people living in tents since the February earthquake were also affected, with reports of some being evacuated. The hospital’s emergency department was flooded as well as many homes and businesses, and schools were closed.

Oxfam’s Deputy Executive Director of KEDV Didim Demirkan said the situation is very difficult for the many people who have already lost everything in the latest disaster.

“The situation is very dire. Floods are not unusual in this region, but their occurrence in the immediate aftermath of earthquakes compounds the suffering of those who are still struggling to come to terms with the first disaster and its impact on their lives,” Demirkan said. “In addition to the tragedy of the loss of more lives, Roads are again closed limiting access, dams are overflowing and large areas of farmland have been affected, with some crops likely to be lost.”

Oxfam is already responding to last month’s earthquakes, working with the National Disaster Response Platform and a network of women’s cooperatives to facilitate the distribution of food, drinking water, temporary shelter, blankets, sanitary kits and a power bank. Community kitchens have also been set up in various locations, including Sanliurfa.

“Flood waters and stagnant waters also increase the risk of contamination of the drinking water supply, which was already threatened by severe damage to the infrastructure, and measures must be taken to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases,” Demirkan added. People affected by these floods will need food, drinking water, sanitation and shelter, as well as furniture and bedding. Women will need additional support because the risks to their safety always increase in disasters.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oxfamamerica.org/press/press-releases/oxfam-raises-fresh-concerns-for-turkiye-earthquake-survivors-as-torrential-rains-and-flooding-batter-devastated-region/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related