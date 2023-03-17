Kawerau’s “bloody mayhem” with rolling earthquakes rocking the Bay of Plenty





A “swarm” of earthquakes was felt in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday morning.

Kawerau businesses are in a “bloody mess” after the rolling “shake-up” quakes that continued into Saturday morning.

Nicole Harris said her bones are still shaking from the ongoing earthquakes, which have caused thousands of damage in the Super Liquor Kauru.

GeoNet said it recorded a “swarm” of earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 and 4.8 around Whakatane and Turanga.

The earthquakes started at 3.29 am and the last one was recorded at 12.10 pm, 20 km west of Whakatane.

Seismic record showing evidence of swarm activity. Image from GeoNet at 5.25am on Saturday.

Harris is the duty manager at the liquor store and was home when she felt the first quake.

“I was up at 3.30am for the first big one when my daughter came running from the caravan.

“We’ve been pretty much up since then with all the jerks going, because you just want to be ready in case you have to run outside.”

I got to the shop at 7.30am to clean it up but the shaking around 9am knocked everything off the shelves again.

“I don’t see it really opening today, it’s a bloody mess in here.”

Half of the store’s inventory was affected, Harris said, with costs running into the thousands.

“Some of our bottles alone are over $150 or $250, and when you add up each bottle, it’s a lot.

“It was scary enough to be home with the kids and then come to work and try to clean it up and it’s still shaking.

“You just want to run outside and stand in the middle of the f…….”

Harris said she had never experienced anything like this.

“I’m definitely upset about this… Since I moved to Kawerau, I’ve had earthquakes, but nothing like we felt overnight.

“That’s enough to shake my bones.”

Despite the damage, Harris was glad that the earthquakes did not occur on the Hawke’s Bay side.

“They have enough destruction as is.”

About 20 employees inside New World Kawerau were cleaning up from an early morning earthquake when they felt another one around 9 am.

A company spokesperson said most of the items — groceries, beauty products, and bottles — have been taken off the shelves.

“We will not open today.”

