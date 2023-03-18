A GNS scientist warns that earthquake swarms could continue for “days or weeks” in the Bay of Plenty





On Saturday, a shallow earthquake hit the cities of Kaoru and Whakatane at around 3:30 am. But then, just before 5 a.m., a 4.8-magnitude rumble also hit the Bay of Plenty cities.

GNS Science recorded more than 70 earthquakes measuring 3 on the Richter scale on Saturday morning alone. And they’re still going.

“Swarms can go on for days or weeks, and it’s hard to know when they’ll end,” Elizabeth Abbott, a seismologist on duty at GNS Science, told Newshub.

“Since this morning, our monitoring center has located more than 250 earthquakes, many of which were felt by the public.”

“When the earthquake hit, I heard trees cracking and the whole side of the hill started to slide down. It was very terrifying, that’s for sure,” said a local resident in Kaweru.

At the Hammer Hardware store in Kawerau, an earthquake emptied the shelves.

Hammer Hardware store owner Murray Evans told Newshub he went to return them but decided there was no point and decided to stack the shelves safely instead.

“It’s frustrating that we can’t do a full cleanup. It will happen tomorrow when all the rattling has stopped[s]Evans said.

For some people, earthquakes left damage that could never be repaired as crockery smashed to the ground.

The ground slipped away on the hillsides near Kawerau and other roads were temporarily closed off as more minor slides were checked.

Kaoru Mayor Fellin Tonoy was woken up after 3am and the vibrations were felt all day.

“It’s a guess, and I haven’t recorded it – at least five earthquakes an hour,” Tonoy said.

In Whakatane, 25 kilometers from the epicenter, locals told Neoshop they were worried.

“It was a very hectic morning,” said one local resident.

Another said, “I felt a big one that was supposed to be about 4.3 on the Richter scale.”

” [I was] A third said tensely from the fall of it all.

But Abbott said she didn’t think it was a sign of a major earthquake.

“It is unlikely that we will have a larger earthquake, but we live in the shaking islands of New Zealand, so it is good to be prepared,” Abbott said.

Experts said the swarms could last for a few days now.

