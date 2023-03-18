Uncategorized
Credit Suisse shares are down – sending US and European markets into the red
Share prices have fallen again in troubled bank Credit Suisse – sending markets in Europe and the United States into the red. (Subscribe to: https://bit.ly/C4_Albisteak_Harpidetu)
US shares fell despite Wall Street’s efforts to shore up another vulnerable domestic lender – First Republic – with a cash injection of almost £25bn. It shows that there is little confidence that the crisis in the banking sector is by any means over. ———————- Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News
