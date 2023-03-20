Tonight, Chicago chefs are raising money to benefit earthquake victims





CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s hospitality community is gathering Monday night to raise funds for those affected by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The Avli on the Park benefit in Lakeshore East will raise money for World Central Kitchen’s relief effort with 45 Chicago chefs, who will create a small dish of their restaurant’s signature dishes.

“We’re going to bring some of the best culinary experts from Chicago together, thanks to the amazing Chicago Chefs Cook organization. They’re going to eat some delicious meals, raise money for a great cause, and be hosted at Alvi’s at Bar Goa,” said Chef Manish Mallick, owner of Bar Goa.

It’s the fourth time Chicago Chefs Cook has hosted a benefit dinner, Malik said. Other events raised money for Ukraine. the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia; Hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

“Food, as we all know, is a great nourisher, a healer, and in my opinion one of the greatest universal units. An analogy I like to use is languages,” Malik said. “All over the world you have hundreds of languages, thousands of dialects as we travel across different geographies; and food is basically something that everyone has to cook every day to stay nourished and heal themselves. Fortunately, chefs all over the world are able to use a similar set of ingredients. But with their cultural heritage and passion, you can cook some wonderful, delicious and different types of meals. So of course the food is the biggest unit.” The owner of the chicken will serve a plate of basmati rice with butter chicken. Using tomatoes, red peppers, cashews, garlic paste, ginger and cream.

Other chefs will also bring signature dishes from their restaurants.

The Syria and Turkey benefit will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and has already raised more than $40,000 for World Central Kitchen.

Last year’s event raised money for Ukraine. You can purchase tickets online or donate at givebutter.com/cccearthquakerelief. Tickets are still available for $125 for general admission, or $225 for VIP access.

CBS Chicago staff

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you content on CBSChicago.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/chicago-chefs-cook-earthquake-fundraiser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related